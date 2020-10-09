Explore More: 5 things to participate in Routt County this weekend
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As fall continues in Routt County, fundraisers, cleanups and fun, virtual events are popping up to help us all enjoy the rest of this season while also getting ready for the first big snow.
Danae Doerken: Augmented Reality Concert
12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Virtual, stringsmusicfestival.com
Strings Music Festival has not allowed COVID-19 to stop it from bringing a full musical experience into everyone’s homes. That continues with Danae Dorken, a German-Greek pianist, as she participates in an augmented reality concert. Tickets are $30 and available online.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday
Meadows Parking Lot, 1165 Bangtail Way
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Routt County Environmental Health have teamed up to host a drop-off of hazardous, household materials that cannot be discarded safely in a regular trash can. Workers from Wast Management will also be present to help dispose of these items. For more information, visit co.routt.co.us/159/Environmental-Health.
Steamboat Digs Dogs Fall Cleanup
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday
Various locations
Join up with other volunteers to clean up popular dog-walking spots around Steamboat Springs. Places to cleaned up include Spring Creek, Blackmer and Butcherknife trails as well as Rita Valentine Park. People will also be cleaning up along the Yampa River Core Trail, starting at Bud Werner Memorial Library.
Colorado Group Realty Annual Coat Drive
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Natural Grocers parking lot, 335 S. Lincoln Ave.
Bring new or gently used coat to the Colorado Group Realty van as part of the businesses annual coat drive. Help out those in need before winter comes in force.
What are You Worth: Money as a Tool for Achieving Your Goals
10 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Zoom, steamboatcreates.org/classes
LA Bourgeois continues the Business of Art series with a discussion on worth. Hosted by Steamboat Creates, the class will explore the three myths of scarcity and examine how money should be viewed only as one of many tools to help artists and others achieve their goals. Cost is $30.
