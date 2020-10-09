Explore More: 5 things to participate in Routt County this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As fall continues in Routt County, fundraisers, cleanups and fun, virtual events are popping up to help us all enjoy the rest of this season while also getting ready for the first big snow.

Danae Doerken: Augmented Reality Concert

Danae Dorken, a German-Greek pianist, will be performing an augmented reality concert Friday.

Courtesy

12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Virtual, stringsmusicfestival.com

Strings Music Festival has not allowed COVID-19 to stop it from bringing a full musical experience into everyone’s homes. That continues with Danae Dorken, a German-Greek pianist, as she participates in an augmented reality concert. Tickets are $30 and available online.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Routt County is offering a special drop-off day for hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday at the Meadows Parking Lot at Steamboat Resort.

Stock image/Getty

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

Meadows Parking Lot, 1165 Bangtail Way

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Routt County Environmental Health have teamed up to host a drop-off of hazardous, household materials that cannot be discarded safely in a regular trash can. Workers from Wast Management will also be present to help dispose of these items. For more information, visit co.routt.co.us/159/Environmental-Health.

Steamboat Digs Dogs Fall Cleanup

Steamboat Digs Dogs will holding their fall cleanup along local trails this Saturday.

Shannon Lukens

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

Various locations

Join up with other volunteers to clean up popular dog-walking spots around Steamboat Springs. Places to cleaned up include Spring Creek, Blackmer and Butcherknife trails as well as Rita Valentine Park. People will also be cleaning up along the Yampa River Core Trail, starting at Bud Werner Memorial Library.

Colorado Group Realty Annual Coat Drive

Colorado Group Realty will be collecting coats at Natural Grocers on Saturday.

Audrey Dwyer

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Natural Grocers parking lot, 335 S. Lincoln Ave.

Bring new or gently used coat to the Colorado Group Realty van as part of the businesses annual coat drive. Help out those in need before winter comes in force.

What are You Worth: Money as a Tool for Achieving Your Goals

The Business of Art classes continue with “What are You Worth: Money as a Tool to Achieve Your Goals.”

File photo

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Zoom, steamboatcreates.org/classes

LA Bourgeois continues the Business of Art series with a discussion on worth. Hosted by Steamboat Creates, the class will explore the three myths of scarcity and examine how money should be viewed only as one of many tools to help artists and others achieve their goals. Cost is $30.