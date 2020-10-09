Explore More: 5 things to participate in Routt County this weekend | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Explore More: 5 things to participate in Routt County this weekend

News News |

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As fall continues in Routt County, fundraisers, cleanups and fun, virtual events are popping up to help us all enjoy the rest of this season while also getting ready for the first big snow.

Danae Doerken: Augmented Reality Concert

Danae Dorken, a German-Greek pianist, will be performing an augmented reality concert Friday.
Courtesy

12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Virtual, stringsmusicfestival.com
Strings Music Festival has not allowed COVID-19 to stop it from bringing a full musical experience into everyone’s homes. That continues with Danae Dorken, a German-Greek pianist, as she participates in an augmented reality concert. Tickets are $30 and available online.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Routt County is offering a special drop-off day for hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday at the Meadows Parking Lot at Steamboat Resort.
Stock image/Getty

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday
Meadows Parking Lot, 1165 Bangtail Way
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Routt County Environmental Health have teamed up to host a drop-off of hazardous, household materials that cannot be discarded safely in a regular trash can. Workers from Wast Management will also be present to help dispose of these items. For more information, visit co.routt.co.us/159/Environmental-Health.

Steamboat Digs Dogs Fall Cleanup

Steamboat Digs Dogs will holding their fall cleanup along local trails this Saturday.
Shannon Lukens

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday
Various locations
Join up with other volunteers to clean up popular dog-walking spots around Steamboat Springs. Places to cleaned up include Spring Creek, Blackmer and Butcherknife trails as well as Rita Valentine Park. People will also be cleaning up along the Yampa River Core Trail, starting at Bud Werner Memorial Library.

Colorado Group Realty Annual Coat Drive

Colorado Group Realty will be collecting coats at Natural Grocers on Saturday.
Audrey Dwyer

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Natural Grocers parking lot, 335 S. Lincoln Ave.
Bring new or gently used coat to the Colorado Group Realty van as part of the businesses annual coat drive. Help out those in need before winter comes in force.

What are You Worth: Money as a Tool for Achieving Your Goals

$100 bills
The Business of Art classes continue with “What are You Worth: Money as a Tool to Achieve Your Goals.”
File photo

10 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Zoom, steamboatcreates.org/classes
LA Bourgeois continues the Business of Art series with a discussion on worth. Hosted by Steamboat Creates, the class will explore the three myths of scarcity and examine how money should be viewed only as one of many tools to help artists and others achieve their goals. Cost is $30.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Entertainment
See more