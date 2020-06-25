Explore More: 4 local events to check out this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Check out these local events coming this weekend.

Chamberlin Birch, a local duo featuring Jody Feeley and Brad Rasmussen, play contemporary rock, pop covers and originals.

Living Room Sessions: Chamberlin Birch presented by the Chief

7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, streaming live on the Chief Theater’s Facebook page

Chamberlin Birch, a duo made up of singer-songwriters Jody Feeley and Brad Rasmussen, features a unique style with tight harmonies and creative instrumentation. In 2012, the pair released their debut EP “Falling In Love,” as well as a music video for the album’s title track, which can be found on YouTube. Currently, they’re working on a follow-up album and performing at a variety of venues.

Based in Steamboat Springs, Chamberlin Birch has taken the Americana/folk sound of the mountains and made it their own. Together, Feeley and Rasmussen also share a passion for playing worship inside and out of the local church. They’ve had the privilege of opening for incredible artists, such as rising country star Cam, and Jonah Werner.

Laura Graves, front, and Sina Good brace as they go into another turn on the Outlaw Mountain Coaster at Steamboat Resort.

File photo

Steamboat Resort opens for summer

While the bike park won’t be opening for the summer season, there are still activities to entertain at Steamboat Resort.

The Outlaw Mountain Coaster, scenic gondola rides and mini golf commence for the summer season beginning Friday, June 26.

The Outlaw Mountain Coaster operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday through Sept. 7. Gondola rides are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, and the Maverick Mini Golf course is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Patrons braved the sun and heat for the Steamboat Farmers Market in 2019.

Katie Berning/staff

Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday to mid-September, between Fifth and Eighth streets on Yampa Street

The Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products. You can pick up fresh bread and pies, local beef, bison, pork and lamb as well as jams, syrups and honey.

Little Toots Park

File photo

Juneteenth celebration

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Little Toots Park

The Juneteenth Field Day celebration will feature local food, family fun and important programming surrounding issues of race.

Local cooks Marcia and Joe will be serving Jamaican barbecue. Events will include a Lysol Wipe Relay Race, Socially Distanced Tug of War and a Separation Sack Race. The health and safety of families will be a priority, and there will be plenty of sanitation equipment as well as social distancing precautions at every station.

Programming will center around the way that life is made better and challenges made easier when they are tackled together. The celebration will include a discussion of racial diversity in Steamboat Springs, native storytelling and a telling of the important history of Juneteenth.

