Explore More: 5 local events to check out this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Check out these local events happening this weekend.

Pictures is the dedication of the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge. James Brown himself visited Steamboat Springs for the first time to attend the dedication, during which he was present with a white Stetson cowboy hat and a Western belt buckle, according to Steamboat Pilot archives. Also during the dedication, Brown broke into an a cappella version of “I Feel Good” and vowed to return to Steamboat.

Virtual Brown Bag Storytelling Series

Friday, July 10

Learn about the history of the Steamboat Pilot through “Virtual Brown Bag Storytelling Series: The History of the Steamboat Pilot and the Leckenby Legacy” presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum. The oral history series is offered virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find the video at youtube.com/watch?v=TQnt90pRXRQ.

At the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Bryce Martin

Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday to mid-September, between Fifth and Eighth streets on Yampa Street

The Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products. You can pick up fresh bread and pies, local beef, bison, pork and lamb as well as jams, syrups and honey.

Practice yoga on the green at the Yampa River Botanic Park on Saturday.

John F. Russell

Yoga on the Green

9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Practicing on the Yampa River Botanic Park green is unlike any class. Surrounded by the beauty of nature, delicate gardens and a serene pond, peace and stillness are unmatched in the Botanic Park. Participation is limited to 50 people and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Wear a face covering, and space mats at least 6 feet apart. A $10 donation is requested.

Take in yoga at the top of the gondola at Steamboat Resort.

Courtesy

Yoga at the Top of the Gondola

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12, at Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Meet the Yoga Center of Steamboat on the lawn behind Thunderhead Lift, at the top of the Steamboat Gondola for an all-level practice that will help prepare body and mind for the day ahead. Modifications and intensifications are offered to make this a well-rounded practice for everyone. Ride the gondola — pass or ticket required — when it opens at 10 a.m. Dress in layers, wearing sunglasses and sunscreen. Registration required at yogacenterofsteamboat.com/outdoor.

The Yampa River Botanic Park is offering socially-distanced walking tours on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Eleanor C. Hasenbeck

Botanic Garden Guided Walking Tours

10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12, at Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Learn about the history of the Yampa River Botanic Park through a guided walking tour led by board members and volunteers. Participants are limited to 9 per tour. Participants are required to wear a face mask and must stay 6 feet apart. Register at signupgenius.com/go/9040a4ca9ac2da1f58-guided.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.