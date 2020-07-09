Explore More: 5 local events to check out this weekend
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Check out these local events happening this weekend.
Virtual Brown Bag Storytelling Series
Friday, July 10
Learn about the history of the Steamboat Pilot through “Virtual Brown Bag Storytelling Series: The History of the Steamboat Pilot and the Leckenby Legacy” presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum. The oral history series is offered virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find the video at youtube.com/watch?v=TQnt90pRXRQ.
Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday to mid-September, between Fifth and Eighth streets on Yampa Street
The Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products. You can pick up fresh bread and pies, local beef, bison, pork and lamb as well as jams, syrups and honey.
Yoga on the Green
9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
Practicing on the Yampa River Botanic Park green is unlike any class. Surrounded by the beauty of nature, delicate gardens and a serene pond, peace and stillness are unmatched in the Botanic Park. Participation is limited to 50 people and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Wear a face covering, and space mats at least 6 feet apart. A $10 donation is requested.
Yoga at the Top of the Gondola
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12, at Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle
Meet the Yoga Center of Steamboat on the lawn behind Thunderhead Lift, at the top of the Steamboat Gondola for an all-level practice that will help prepare body and mind for the day ahead. Modifications and intensifications are offered to make this a well-rounded practice for everyone. Ride the gondola — pass or ticket required — when it opens at 10 a.m. Dress in layers, wearing sunglasses and sunscreen. Registration required at yogacenterofsteamboat.com/outdoor.
Botanic Garden Guided Walking Tours
10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12, at Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
Learn about the history of the Yampa River Botanic Park through a guided walking tour led by board members and volunteers. Participants are limited to 9 per tour. Participants are required to wear a face mask and must stay 6 feet apart. Register at signupgenius.com/go/9040a4ca9ac2da1f58-guided.
