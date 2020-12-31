Explore More: 5 events to ring in the New Year safely
Uranium Mine Snowshoe Tour
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday
Fish Creek Falls, Upper Parking Lot
Ring in the new year with sweeping views of Fish Creek Canyon along this moderately strenuous snowshoe hike up to the old Uranium mine entrance. Reservations are required at yampatika.org, and the tour is not recommended for those younger than 16. Be sure to dress warm and bring a camera.
Iconic Steamboat Walking Tour
12 to 1:30 p.m. Friday
Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.
Kick off 2021 by learning about Steamboat Springs history with this walk around downtown. Presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Steamboat Creates, this walking tour will highlight the area’s most iconic historic and cultural sites. The cost to participate is free.
First Friday Artwork
5 to 8 p.m. Friday
Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.
The First Friday Artwork of 2021 begins with Steamboat Creates teaching how to crack geodes while also enjoying the “Sculpting Ancient History: Creations from Earth Mother by Father and Sun” by Leo and Dusty Atkinson. Visit steamboatcreates.org for more information.
Artists on Film: Caroll Spinney
12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., begins Sunday
Virtual, steamboat library.org/events/bigbird
Learn more about the performer who brought every child’s beloved Big Bird to life with Bud Werner Memorial Library’s free streaming of “I Am Big Big: The Life and Career of Puppet Performer Caroll Spinney.” The award-winning, 87-minute documentary is available through Kanopy and is free with a library card.
Ski with a Naturalist
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday
Steamboat Resort, 2305 Mount Werner Circle
Instead of the usual ski run fun, why not slow down to take in the natural beauty at Steamboat Resort. Follow a Yampatika naturalist down the Why Not run and see the mountain in a whole new way. Reservations are not required. Why Not is a green run, so it should be suitable for most skill levels.
