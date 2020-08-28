Explore More: 5 events to participate in this weekend
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Get outside, raise funds and learn history with these five events happening in Routt County.
24-Hour ’Boat Cruise
4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday
Begins at Stehley Park, 580 N. Park Road
Grab your bike, family and friends and ride around town to raise money for Integrated Community. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, including dispersed starts from locations around Stehley Park. For more information, to view the course and to register, visit ciicolorado.org/24-hour-boat-cruise.
Community skateboard lessons
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday
Howelsen Hill Skate Park, 845 Howelsen Parkway
Join the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club for free skateboarding lessons. All ages and abilities are welcome. Small groups will be set to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. Visit sswsc.org/events/freeskateday for more information and to register.
Mad Creek geology and history hike
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Mad Creek Trailhead, U.S. Forest Service trail 1001
In partnership with the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Historic Routt County, Yampatika invites hikers to get out and learn about Mad Creek’s history and geology. Cost is $25. Visit yampatika.org to register.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Anywhere in Steamboat Springs and virtual
This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be different than previous year where the community gathered to walk around Casey’s Pond, but there are still ways to participate. A virtual opening ceremony will kick off the day and a drive-by promise garden will be on display at Casey’s Pond. Walk anywhere in Steamboat to raise awareness and funds. Visit act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13328&pg=entry to register or donate.
Family Art
10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
West Lincoln Park, 13th Street
Join Steamboat Creates’ Caboose Studio artist in residence Sierra McKee for a drop-in art class outside. Supplies will be provided, and COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Visit steamboatcreates.org/events for more information.
