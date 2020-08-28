Explore More: 5 events to participate in this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Get outside, raise funds and learn history with these five events happening in Routt County.

24-Hour ’Boat Cruise

The annual 24-hour ‘Boat Cruise will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday.

John F. Russell

4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday

Begins at Stehley Park, 580 N. Park Road

Grab your bike, family and friends and ride around town to raise money for Integrated Community. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, including dispersed starts from locations around Stehley Park. For more information, to view the course and to register, visit ciicolorado.org/24-hour-boat-cruise.

Community skateboard lessons

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club will host free community skateboarding lessons Saturday at Howelsen Hill Skate Park.

Joel Reichenberger

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

Howelsen Hill Skate Park, 845 Howelsen Parkway

Join the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club for free skateboarding lessons. All ages and abilities are welcome. Small groups will be set to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. Visit sswsc.org/events/freeskateday for more information and to register.

Mad Creek geology and history hike

Yampatika will lead a hike up the Mad Creek trail to teach about its history and geology.

Shannon Lukens

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Mad Creek Trailhead, U.S. Forest Service trail 1001

In partnership with the Tread of Pioneers Museum and Historic Routt County, Yampatika invites hikers to get out and learn about Mad Creek’s history and geology. Cost is $25. Visit yampatika.org to register.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will not take in any specific place, but all over town.

File Photo

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Anywhere in Steamboat Springs and virtual

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be different than previous year where the community gathered to walk around Casey’s Pond, but there are still ways to participate. A virtual opening ceremony will kick off the day and a drive-by promise garden will be on display at Casey’s Pond. Walk anywhere in Steamboat to raise awareness and funds. Visit act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13328&pg=entry to register or donate.

Family Art

Steamboat Creates will host a family art event in West Lincoln Park on Sunday.

John F. Russell

10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday

West Lincoln Park, 13th Street

Join Steamboat Creates’ Caboose Studio artist in residence Sierra McKee for a drop-in art class outside. Supplies will be provided, and COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Visit steamboatcreates.org/events for more information.