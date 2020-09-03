Explore More: 5 events to participate in this weekend
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Learn about local wildlife, raise funds and celebrate the Labor Day weekend with these five events happening in Routt County.
Yampa Valley Crane Festival
Friday to Sunday
Virtual, coloradocranes.org/2020-festival
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the greater Sandhill cranes from visiting the Yampa Valley, and it didn’t stop this year’s Yampa Valley Crane Festival. While the festival has moved to the virtual world, it is still offering plenty of crane-centric information. Be sure to also stop by the Bud Werner Memorial Library’s lawn to view local artists’ crane lawn decor from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. If you see something you like, be sure to hop online for the auction, which ends Tuesday.
Oak Creek Celebrates Labor Day
11 a.m. Saturday
Downtown Oak Creek
Oak Creek is sticking with tradition, even if it has to be a little bit different. At 11 a.m. a drive-around-town parade will kick off the festivities. The fun will continue into the night with two, free drive-in movies with concessions and raffle tickets. The event is limited to 175 people, so be sure to reserve your spot by emailing info@oakcreeklaborday.com.
The Press’ Labor Day Concert
6 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Parking Lot at 10th and Yampa streets
Celebrate Labor Day with Steamboat’s first official outdoor concert since the pandemic hit. More than 14 local musicians will take the stage over the course of three days. Tickets are available from noon to close at The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
Steamboat is Magic Fundraiser
7 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Virtual, chieftheater.com
The Chief Theater has decided to bring magic to the Labor Day weekend with a Steamboat is Magic fundraiser. The virtual magic show will feature performers from past Steamboat is Magic festivals. Tickets to the Zoom event are $25 and can be purchased at chieftheater.com. Once tickets are purchased, information on how to join the Zoom will be provided.
Comedy in the Park 2
5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
Get some laughs in this Labor Day weekend with comedy in the Yampa River Botanic Park. Pat Treuer returns to Steamboat to provide loads of chuckles with two back-to-back shows. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, so hurry over to steamboatcomedy.com/events to reserve spots on the green.
