Explore More: 5 events to participate in this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Learn about local wildlife, raise funds and celebrate the Labor Day weekend with these five events happening in Routt County.

Yampa Valley Crane Festival

A greater Sandhill crane spreads its wings in a hay meadow north of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

Friday to Sunday

Virtual, coloradocranes.org/2020-festival

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the greater Sandhill cranes from visiting the Yampa Valley, and it didn’t stop this year’s Yampa Valley Crane Festival. While the festival has moved to the virtual world, it is still offering plenty of crane-centric information. Be sure to also stop by the Bud Werner Memorial Library’s lawn to view local artists’ crane lawn decor from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. If you see something you like, be sure to hop online for the auction, which ends Tuesday.

Oak Creek Celebrates Labor Day

Lupita Jaconetta leads other dancing tacos, who strolled alongside the Lupita’s Cantina golf cart in Oak Creek’s Labor Day parade in 2019.

Eleanor C. Hasenbeck

11 a.m. Saturday

Downtown Oak Creek

Oak Creek is sticking with tradition, even if it has to be a little bit different. At 11 a.m. a drive-around-town parade will kick off the festivities. The fun will continue into the night with two, free drive-in movies with concessions and raffle tickets. The event is limited to 175 people, so be sure to reserve your spot by emailing info@oakcreeklaborday.com.

The Press’ Labor Day Concert

The Press is hosting a three-day outdoor concert.

6 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Parking Lot at 10th and Yampa streets

Celebrate Labor Day with Steamboat’s first official outdoor concert since the pandemic hit. More than 14 local musicians will take the stage over the course of three days. Tickets are available from noon to close at The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.

Steamboat is Magic Fundraiser

Jon Armstrong is most famous for his “tiny plunger” trick, which involves, well, a miniature plunger.

File photo

7 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Virtual, chieftheater.com

The Chief Theater has decided to bring magic to the Labor Day weekend with a Steamboat is Magic fundraiser. The virtual magic show will feature performers from past Steamboat is Magic festivals. Tickets to the Zoom event are $25 and can be purchased at chieftheater.com. Once tickets are purchased, information on how to join the Zoom will be provided.

Comedy in the Park 2

Steamboat Comedy is hosting another night of Comedy in the Park.

steamboat-comedy

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Get some laughs in this Labor Day weekend with comedy in the Yampa River Botanic Park. Pat Treuer returns to Steamboat to provide loads of chuckles with two back-to-back shows. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, so hurry over to steamboatcomedy.com/events to reserve spots on the green.