Explore More: 5 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore five events related to mental health, art and entertainment this weekend in Routt County.
2020 Yampa Valley Community Health Summit
8:30 a.m. Friday
Virtual, eventbrite.com
A three-week virtual lunch and learn series that discusses the intersections between health, equity and community. Only one registration is necessary to access all events.
First Friday Artwalk Autumn Art
5 p.m. Friday
Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.
Riverwalk Collective artists and Steamboat Creates members are showing the last of Steamboat Springs’ fall. Attend an Artwalk reception for fall treats, live music and art.
Living with Wolves Exhibit Opening
5 p.m. Friday
Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.
Living with Wolves exhibit opens with images, shot by National Geographic photographers, that explore wolf behavior, habits and predation.
Lunafest 2020
10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday
Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/lunafest2020
Lunafest is a traveling film festival featuring award-winning short films made by women. This year, it’s virtual for Steamboat Springs and free.
Ball Observatory Virtual Star Party
7 p.m. Saturday
Virtual, bit.ly/3dWGkZk
The first-ever Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs Ball Observatory Virtual Star Party. A tour of the observatory and live views of planets, stars, galaxies and the wonders of the night sky.
