Explore More: 5 events this weekend in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.





Foreign Film Series: “Biutiful”

Ends 11:59 p.m. April 14

Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/biutiful

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents Películas en Español, a focus on Spanish language film, with the film “Biutiful.” Stream with a library card the film nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Actor for Javier Bardem, the first entirely Spanish-language performance to be nominated for the award. Written and directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and starring Bardem, “Biutiful” is the story of Uxbal, a man living in this world, but able to see his death, which guides his every move.





SCC Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday

Emerald Park, 900 Pamela Lane

An in-person hunt for Easter eggs hosted by Steamboat Christian Center. For ages 2 to 12 years, times are 10 a.m. for age 2 to first grade, 11 a.m. for second- and third-graders and noon for third- to fourth-graders. It’s advised to wear snow boots as conditions could be slushy.





Outdoor Easter Celebration

11 a.m. to noon Sunday

North Routt Community Charter School, 26990 Eagle Lane, Clark

North Routt Community Church in Clark will be hosting an outdoor Easter Celebration and all are welcome to join. COVID-19 precautions will be taken according to county guidelines.





Poem a Day in Bud’s Story Dispenser

Ends April 30

Virtual, steamboatlibrary.short-edition.com

With April being National Poetry Month, the Bud Werner Memorial Library’s virtual short story dispenser offers endless poems every day.





Four Directions, Common Paths: Oberg, Smith, Whitcomb, Young

Runs through Sept. 5

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave.

The Steamboat Art Museum announces the extension of its exhibition “Four Directions, Common Paths” with Ralph Oberg, Skip Whitcomb, Matt Smith and Dan Young, a retrospective of their 30-year personal relationship presenting on-site and studio paintings as well as new work. Each artist displays 25 paintings, many from the artists’ private collections and from collectors, as well as new works available for purchase. The exhibit tells the story of their relationship through photographs as well as videos. A trip through this exhibit with these four master plein air/landscape painters offers a special treat. For information and paintings, visit steamboatartmuseum.org .