Explore More: 5 events in Routt County to enjoy
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Spend the weekend and early next week with history, skateboarding, music and more with these five fun events around Routt County.
Agricultural History Talks at the More and Arnold Barns
9 to 10 a.m. Saturday
More Barn, Angel’s View Way
Presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum, these talks focusing on Routt County’s long history with agriculture are hosted by fifth-generation rancher Krista Monger. She will share the history of the two historic barns and first-hand accounts of local heritage. Group sizes are limited to nine people, and masks are required. Groups are determined on a first-come, first-served basis.
Winter Gear Drive
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Next to Town & Country Properties, Main Street, Oak Creek
South Routt Initiative is hosting a Winter Gear Drive to gather up much-needed winter items for South Routt communities. The event is a drive up and drop off event. Those who donate will be given a discount coupon that can be used at any participating South Routt locations. Visit southrouttinitiative.org for more information.
Go Skate and Clean and Sober Steamboat Shred Sesh
10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
Howelsen Hill Skate Park, 645 Howelsen Parkway
Join Clean and Sober Steamboat as they partner with Go Skate Steamboat to bring fun and sober skateboard lessons to Howelsen Hill. Participation is free. Visit Go Skate Steamboat or So-Boat Facebook pages for more information.
Ukes on the Green
2 to 3 p.m. Sunday
Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
COVID-19 isn’t stopping the Steamboat Uke Jammers Club from getting together to play music. Join the group at the Yampa River Botanic Park with your ukulele and jam out. All levels and those age 12 and older are welcome. Cost to attend is free.
Library Author Series: Nancy Pearl
7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Crowdcast, steamboatlibrary.org
America’s librarian is visiting the Yampa Valley, virtually, to discuss her new book “The Writer’s Library: The Authors You Love on the Books That Changed Their Lives.” Nancy Pearl sat down with 23 of today’s literary legends to discuss books that have brought them joy and changed their lives. Visit steamboatlibrary.org for more information and to register.
