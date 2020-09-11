Explore More: 5 events in Routt County to enjoy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Spend the weekend and early next week with history, skateboarding, music and more with these five fun events around Routt County.

Agricultural History Talks at the More and Arnold Barns

Meet fifth-generation rancher Krista Monger at the historic More Barn to learn more about agricultural history in Routt County.

John F. Russell

9 to 10 a.m. Saturday

More Barn, Angel’s View Way

Presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum, these talks focusing on Routt County’s long history with agriculture are hosted by fifth-generation rancher Krista Monger. She will share the history of the two historic barns and first-hand accounts of local heritage. Group sizes are limited to nine people, and masks are required. Groups are determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

Winter Gear Drive

South Routt Initiative is hosting a Winter Gear Drive in order to collect winter necessities for South Routt communities.

Scott Franz

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Next to Town & Country Properties, Main Street, Oak Creek

South Routt Initiative is hosting a Winter Gear Drive to gather up much-needed winter items for South Routt communities. The event is a drive up and drop off event. Those who donate will be given a discount coupon that can be used at any participating South Routt locations. Visit southrouttinitiative.org for more information.

Go Skate and Clean and Sober Steamboat Shred Sesh

Go Skate Steamboat and Clean and Sober Steamboat have partnered up to host a sober, fun day of skateboard lessons.

John F. Russell

10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Howelsen Hill Skate Park, 645 Howelsen Parkway

Join Clean and Sober Steamboat as they partner with Go Skate Steamboat to bring fun and sober skateboard lessons to Howelsen Hill. Participation is free. Visit Go Skate Steamboat or So-Boat Facebook pages for more information.

Ukes on the Green

Steamboat Uke Jammers have moved from Bud Werner Memorial Library to the Yampa River Botanic Park.

Courtesy photo

2 to 3 p.m. Sunday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

COVID-19 isn’t stopping the Steamboat Uke Jammers Club from getting together to play music. Join the group at the Yampa River Botanic Park with your ukulele and jam out. All levels and those age 12 and older are welcome. Cost to attend is free.

Library Author Series: Nancy Pearl

Bud Werner Memorial Library is hosting a virtual author talk with Nancy Pearl.

elenaleonova

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Crowdcast, steamboatlibrary.org

America’s librarian is visiting the Yampa Valley, virtually, to discuss her new book “The Writer’s Library: The Authors You Love on the Books That Changed Their Lives.” Nancy Pearl sat down with 23 of today’s literary legends to discuss books that have brought them joy and changed their lives. Visit steamboatlibrary.org for more information and to register.