Explore More: 5 events around Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Get outside and learn about Routt County history with these events.

Brown Bag Storytelling Series: ‘Growing Up Steamboat Springs’

Storm Peak shows no signs of ski resort development in this 1962 image of downtown Steamboat Springs.

Tread of Pioneers Museum/courtesy

12 to 1 p.m. Friday

Virtual, Tread of Pioneers Museum’s YouTube page

Steamboat Springs natives Annabeth Lockhart, Gloria Gossard, Doris Gooding and Ann Rich will share their stories about growing up in Steamboat. Visit treandofpioneers.org for more information.

Yoga in the Botanic Park

Practice yoga on the green at the Yampa River Botanic Park on Saturday morning.

John F. Russell

9 to 10 a.m. Saturday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Bring a mat or towel. Social distancing will be in place, and masks will be required when entering a leaving the park. Masks may be removed for class. A donation of $10 is suggested.

Author Signing

Routt County author Rita Herald will be signing books Saturday in Yampa.

elenaleonova

3 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Yackey Park, 116 Main St., Yampa

Routt County author Rita Herald will sign her book “Hidden Routt County.” Her other book “Yampa Valley’s Lost Egeria Park” will also be for sale. Free.

Emerald Mountain Epic

Cyclists ascend Emerald Mountain during the Emerald Mountain Epic ride from a previous year.

Matt Stensland

8 p.m. Sunday

Virtual, bikereg.com/emerald-mountain-epic-virtual

COVID-19 has pushed the race to the virtual world this year, and Sunday is the last day to log your miles. If you haven’t started, be sure to get to work before the event ends. Visit emeraldmtnepic.org for more information.

Mineral Springs Tour

Pictured is the Sulphur Spring and the Cabin Hotel circa 1910.

Tread of Pioneers Museum

9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.

Go on an easy walk around Steamboat and learn all about its natural springs. There is limited space available, so be sure to arrive early for the drop-in group. Find more information at yampatika.org.