Explore More: 5 events around Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Get outside and learn about Routt County history with these events.
Brown Bag Storytelling Series: ‘Growing Up Steamboat Springs’
12 to 1 p.m. Friday
Virtual, Tread of Pioneers Museum’s YouTube page
Steamboat Springs natives Annabeth Lockhart, Gloria Gossard, Doris Gooding and Ann Rich will share their stories about growing up in Steamboat. Visit treandofpioneers.org for more information.
Yoga in the Botanic Park
9 to 10 a.m. Saturday
Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
Bring a mat or towel. Social distancing will be in place, and masks will be required when entering a leaving the park. Masks may be removed for class. A donation of $10 is suggested.
Author Signing
3 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Yackey Park, 116 Main St., Yampa
Routt County author Rita Herald will sign her book “Hidden Routt County.” Her other book “Yampa Valley’s Lost Egeria Park” will also be for sale. Free.
Emerald Mountain Epic
8 p.m. Sunday
Virtual, bikereg.com/emerald-mountain-epic-virtual
COVID-19 has pushed the race to the virtual world this year, and Sunday is the last day to log your miles. If you haven’t started, be sure to get to work before the event ends. Visit emeraldmtnepic.org for more information.
Mineral Springs Tour
9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St.
Go on an easy walk around Steamboat and learn all about its natural springs. There is limited space available, so be sure to arrive early for the drop-in group. Find more information at yampatika.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User