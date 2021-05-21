Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend

Bud Watch Party: “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President”

Bud Werner Memorial Library is screening “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” for its monthly, virtual Bud Watch Party. (Courtesy photo)



Through Wednesday, May 26

Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/jimmycarter

If it wasn’t for musicians, Jimmy Carter may have never been president. This surprising fact along with how rock ’n’ roll played a critical role in his 1976 campaign is explored in Bud Werner Memorial Library’s latest Bud Watch Party. Described as part rockumentary, part presidential profile, this film follows Carter’s rise from unknown underdog to president thanks to the help of his rock star friends. The film is free to view with a library card.

Ladies’ Night

Lynn Koczera returns a pickleball to her opponents, while teammate Jan Ostrom watches on at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. For all the ladies looking for something to do Friday night, meet at the pickleball courts for Ladies’ Night. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)



5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21

Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, 2500 Pine Grove Road

If you’re a lady and looking for something to do Friday night, head on over to the pickleball courts at Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. Even if you’ve never picked up a racket before, you’ll be welcome at this relaxed, fun gathering of pickleball enthusiasts. Cost to participate is $10.

Constant Change

Constant Change will perform two shows at Schmiggity’s on Friday, May 21. (Courtesy photo)



8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, May 21

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that Change is Constant. But while this band’s name may be all about change, they’ll be bringing old favorites. Spanning 30 years, Constant Change will be playing country and rock songs from the ’60s to the ’90s all night long. Schmiggity’s recommends bringing your best dancing boots. Cost to attend is $10.

Volunteer Work Day

Help get trails ready for the summer at Oak Creek Mountain Park’s first Volunteer Work Day. (Shelby Reardon)



9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22

Routt County Road 49Z, Oak Creek

There’s nothing like volunteering to make you feel good about how you’re spending your weekend, and being outside makes it even more enjoyable. Oak Creek Mountain Park is hosting its first Volunteer Work Day this weekend. Volunteers are being asked to simply lend a hand to get the trails ready for the season. Be sure to bring water and sunscreen as needed.

Guided Walking Tours

It's still early spring, but those who stop by the Yampa River Botanic Park can find plenty of flowers that bloom in the spring adding a splash of color to the gardens. Take a tour to see all the park has to offer. (Photo by John F. Russell)



10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

It’s that time a year again: The Yampa River Botanic Park is in bloom and dedicated volunteers are ready to show you around. Learn all about the park’s history as well as the plants that call it home via a free, guided tour. Remember, parking is limited at the park itself, so carpool over or better yet, grab your bike or walking shoes and enter via the gate along the Yampa River Core Trail.