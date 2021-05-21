Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend
Volunteer, jam out, hit the pickleball court and more with these in-person events and one virtual movie night
Bud Watch Party: “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President”
Through Wednesday, May 26
Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/jimmycarter
If it wasn’t for musicians, Jimmy Carter may have never been president. This surprising fact along with how rock ’n’ roll played a critical role in his 1976 campaign is explored in Bud Werner Memorial Library’s latest Bud Watch Party. Described as part rockumentary, part presidential profile, this film follows Carter’s rise from unknown underdog to president thanks to the help of his rock star friends. The film is free to view with a library card.
Ladies’ Night
5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21
Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, 2500 Pine Grove Road
If you’re a lady and looking for something to do Friday night, head on over to the pickleball courts at Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. Even if you’ve never picked up a racket before, you’ll be welcome at this relaxed, fun gathering of pickleball enthusiasts. Cost to participate is $10.
Constant Change
8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, May 21
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that Change is Constant. But while this band’s name may be all about change, they’ll be bringing old favorites. Spanning 30 years, Constant Change will be playing country and rock songs from the ’60s to the ’90s all night long. Schmiggity’s recommends bringing your best dancing boots. Cost to attend is $10.
Volunteer Work Day
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22
Routt County Road 49Z, Oak Creek
There’s nothing like volunteering to make you feel good about how you’re spending your weekend, and being outside makes it even more enjoyable. Oak Creek Mountain Park is hosting its first Volunteer Work Day this weekend. Volunteers are being asked to simply lend a hand to get the trails ready for the season. Be sure to bring water and sunscreen as needed.
Guided Walking Tours
10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23
Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
It’s that time a year again: The Yampa River Botanic Park is in bloom and dedicated volunteers are ready to show you around. Learn all about the park’s history as well as the plants that call it home via a free, guided tour. Remember, parking is limited at the park itself, so carpool over or better yet, grab your bike or walking shoes and enter via the gate along the Yampa River Core Trail.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Explore More: 5 events around Routt County this weekend
Through Wednesday, May 26