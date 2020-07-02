Explore More: 4 local events to check out this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Check out these local events for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Red White and Blue Drive-Through July 4 route.

Red White and Blue Drive-Through

10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, Red White and Blue Drive-Through, various locations

A new take on the classic downtown parade, this event brings all the essential elements of a patriotic procession to the neighborhoods of Steamboat Springs. The drive-through will eliminate groups congregating on Lincoln Avenue and allow people to adhere to public health orders and physical distancing requirements. Police cars and fire trucks will lead the procession in a rolling closure through town and streets will remain open. A live broadcast from Big Country Radio KBCR 96.9 FM will track the location of the procession. You can also stream it at steamboatradio.com/player/kbcr.

Get inspired and get a float at the Hope art exhibit.

Courtesy

Hope is an Ice Cream Float

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the Art Depot, 1001 13th St. in Steamboat

Support Local Journalism Donate



To celebrate Fourth of July, Steamboat Creates offers up Hope. The July exhibit explores the theme of hope through the lens of local artists. To make Friday’s Artwalk a little sweeter, Steamboat Creates will be serving ice cream floats. Weather dependent, the “Hope” exhibit will be hung outside of the Art Depot. In the main gallery, Riverwalk will be exploring the theme “Steamboat the Beautiful.”

Practice yoga on the green at the Yampa River Botanic Park on Saturday morning.

John F. Russell

Yoga on the Green

9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Practicing on the Yampa River Botanic Park green is unlike any class. Surrounded by the beauty of nature, delicate gardens and a serene pond, peace and stillness are unmatched in the Botanic Park. Participation is limited to 50 people and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Wear a face covering and space mats at least 6 feet apart. A $10 donation is requested.

At the Main Street Farmers Market in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Bryce Martin

Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday to mid-September, between Fifth and Eighth streets on Yampa Street

The Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products. You can pick up fresh bread and pies, local beef, bison, pork and lamb as well as jams, syrups and honey.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.