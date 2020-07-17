Explore More: 4 local events to check out this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Check out these local events happening this weekend.

Adia Clark Lay

Music on the Green: Adia Clark Lay

10 a.m. Friday, July 17

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Strings Music Festival hosts a free concert series every other Friday. This week features musician Adia Clark Lay, a local teenager who has been singing since she learned to talk. Registration for this event is required. Get one ticket for a space that fits up to four people in a household unit. Visit stringsmusicfestival.com for more information or to get tickets.

Virtual Brown Bag Storytelling Series

Friday, July 17, online

Presented by the Tread of Pioneers Museum, hear history from the locals who lived it. This week, discover South Routt history in “Tales From Egeria and Oak Hills” with Nita Naugle, Tracks and Trails Museum director, and Rita Herold, Yampa and Egeria historian and author. Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information.

Medicinal Herb Hikes

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18

U.S. Forest Service Building, 925 Weiss Drive

Medicinal Herb Walks are moderate hikes led by local nonprofit Yampatika with an educational focus to observe what nature has to offer. For ages 18 and older. RSVP is required by visiting yampatika.org. Email lexi@yampatika.org or call the office at 970-871-9151 for more information.

The 2020 COVID-19 Edition of the Tour de Steamboat will give riders a two week window to ride their respective course in Steamboat, or plot a similar one where they live.

Shelby Reardon

Tour de Steamboat Kickoff

7 a.m. Saturday, July 18

Little Toots Park, 55 12th St.

Tour de Steamboat returns this year with a special COVID-19 edition. This year, the Tour de “You” is a day to ride the original route planned, wherever you live. If in Steamboat, the actual routes can be ridden; if not, map out a similar distance and profile.