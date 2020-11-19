Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.





8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday

Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs, 1275 Crawford Ave.

The Economic Summit returns for its 26th year to provide practical, thought-provoking and timely content on the future of the regional economy and impacts on all sectors of the economy. For more information, visit steamboatchamber.com/economic-development/economic-summit.





10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

In front of Christy Sports, 1835 Central Park Drive in Central Park Plaza

Ski Town Lions Club’s annual Christmas tree sale kicks off Saturday. The sale raises funds to support the local community. It continues everyday until Dec. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.





5:30 p.m. Saturday

Emerald Parking Lot, 900 Pamela Lane

SOLD OUT: A pop-up drive-in film festival for Steamboat, showcasing storytelling with altitude. A single evening celebration of short films that represent everything from animation to documentary to drama. The playlist has being curated from more than 250 submissions that poured in from all over the country during the past month, plus one incredible Colorado-story feature film.RSVP and secure a parking spot. Each car must have a reservation in advance for admission. Spaces will be limited. All reservations must be made online via the Eventbrite ticket link and there is a suggested donation of $40 per car, which includes a free snack pack made especially for avid moviegoers.





Available beginning 12 a.m. Sunday

Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/gather

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a New York Times Critic’s Pick, a new film about reclaiming ancestral food systems, screening in honor of Native American Heritage Month. The link and password to screen the film are available at steamboatlibrary.org/events/gather.