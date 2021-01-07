Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Big Snow Bash
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Virtual, friendsoftheyampa.com/bsb
The Big Snow Bash is Friends of the Yampa’s annual fundraiser and celebration of a good snow year through music and community. This year it will be offered virtually in partnership with Winter/RiverWonderGrass, offering live and prerecorded music exclusive to this event from Buffalo Commons, Andy Thorn, Tyler Grant, Andy Hall, Daniel Rodriguez, Lindsay Lou, The Rev. Matt Rieger, Jake Simpson and more special guests. Watch from the comfort of your home, listen to some great tunes, learn about the Yampa River and just have a great time. This event was postponed from Nov. 21, 2020.
Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse Classic and Vintage Snowmobile Race
10 a.m. Saturday
Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse, 60880 Routt County Road 129, Clark
Vintage and classic Polaris, Arctic Cat, Ski-Doo and other old sleds will race on an oval track battling for first place to win. The competition will include junior minis to outlaw mods and people of all ages. Participants can race to win one of 27 class races.
Emerald Mountain Snowshoe Tour
10 a.m. Saturday
Howelsen Hill, 925 Weiss Drive
Explore Howelsen Hill’s history and ecology while winding down Emerald Mountain on snowshoes after a lift ride to the top, weather permitting. Reservations are required at yampatika.org. For ages 16 and older.
Artists on Film: Caroll Spinney
Available until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 13
Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free stream of the award-winning documentary, “I Am Big Bird: The Life and Career of Puppet Performer Caroll Spinney.” Stream the 87-minute film on Kanopy.
