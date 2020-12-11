Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Bud Watch Party: ‘Anthropocene: The Human Epoch’
Beginning 12 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 21
Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/anthropocene
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a cinematic meditation on humanity’s massive re-engineering of the planet by the multiple-award-winning team of Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtyns. Stream the film for free on Kanopy with your library card.
Drive-thru Santa Visiting
10 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday
Alpine Bank, 1901 Pine Grove Road, Steamboat Springs
Families can visit Santa from their cars in the bank parking lot. Festivities include photos and decorated horses. Don’t forget to bring letters to Santa.
Holidays in the Rockies
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday
Steamboat Creates, 1001 13th St., Steamboat Springs
Take care of all your holiday gift shopping from local artists for one-of-a-kind gifts. Everything from books, fiber art, fine art photography, stained glass, stationary, wood and so much more. Everything is also online at steamboatcreates.org/hir with contactless curbside pickup at the Depot Art Center. Holidays in the Rockies and gift show now by appointment. Contact dagny@steamboatcreates.org to make an appointment.
Oak Creek Hollyfest
Saturday
Town of Oak Creek
Tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. with caroling following around the tree. Pick up books at the town Christmas tree from 1 to 2 p.m. for a scavenger hunt and return them during the lighting ceremony. Oak Creek businesses will also be featuring specials and sales.
