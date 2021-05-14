Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Spring Rummage Sale
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Concordia Lutheran Church, 755 Concordia Lane
The return of the spring rummage sale in-person. For more information visit steamboatlutheran.com.
Dance Movie Night
8 to 10 p.m. Friday
Goodhart’s Dancin’, 1955 Bridge Lane Unit 1900
Indoor movie night showing of the 1992 film “Strictly Ballroom.” Bring some snacks and drinks to enjoy. Some chairs will be available, but those interested should bring a lawn chair if possible.
Routt County Riders Spring Virtual Film Fest: Adventure Shorts
4 to 11 p.m. Saturday
Virtual
To celebrate Colorado Public Lands Day, Routt County Riders with sponsors Big Agnes, Glas Deffryn Ranch, Workshop L and Mountain Tap Brewery presents an online film festival of two-wheeled adventures. Visit eventbrite.com/e/rcr-spring-21-virtual-film-fest-adventure-shorts-tickets-153726637511.
MVTTV with Whoski
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Enjoy heavy beats and thick bass on the Best Sound In Town, with two of Steamboat’s favorite local DJs..
