Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
CMC Ball Observatory Star Party
8:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday
Virtual, ColoradoMTN.edu/skyclub
Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs’ Ball Observatory will be having its monthly virtual Open House/Star party, weather permitting. Tour the observatory and see live images through telescopes as students help explore the wonders of the skies and learn about the universe. No previous knowledge or experience is necessary.
Wordan Jilson Band
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday
Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.
Steamboat Springs’ newest band playing a well-crafted blend of Americana and country.
Bud Watch Party: ’The Social Dilemma’
Ends 11:59 p.m. May 14
Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/socialdilemma
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free, educational screening of “The Social Dilemma.” We tweet, we like and we share, but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen. Watch the film at home during the library’s 12-day screening window, then join a talk with the filmmakers May 12.
Red Hawk Village Neighborhood Garage Sale Day
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Sagebrush Circle, Oak Creek
At least eight houses confirmed in Red Hawk Village. Selling recreational equipment, books, house plants, ceramic wares and more.
