Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
There’s No Place Like Home Online Auction
12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Virtual, routtcountyunitedway.org/auction
Follow the yellow brick road to Routt County United Way’s online auction. Bid on local gifts and experiences from across the Yampa Valley.
Ski Town Lions Christmas Tree Sale
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
In front of Christy Sports, 1835 Central Park Drive in Central Park Plaza
Ski Town Lions Club’s annual Christmas tree sale kicks off Saturday. The sale raises funds to support the local community. It continues from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 25.
‘The Mail Order Husband’
12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. until Jan. 3, 2021
Virtual, pikniktheatre.org
A western-themed comedy suitable for the whole family based on Steamboat history. This free, 50-minute audio theater performance features exciting audio technology. Headphones or stereo playback equipment recommended. Access video at pikniktheatre.org or on YouTube.
Exhibition: Four Directions, Common Paths
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs
A premier exhibition representing four of the West’s most noted contemporary landscape painters. Sharing a 30-year connection, this exhibition is a story of kinship, adventures together and the positive results of collaborative skills. Friday’s event is by reservation only.
