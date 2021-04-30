Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Kip Fladland Horsemanship Clinic
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Routt County Fairgrounds, 398 S. Poplar St., Hayden
Ride with internationally recognized horsemanship clinician Kip Fladland as he teaches the fundamentals of horsemanship. This clinic will be held over three days. For more information or to reserve a slot, call 970-471-2789 or email wendy@axialarts.com.
Steamboat Cars and Coffee
9 a.m. Saturday
Steamboat Springs Transit Center, 1505 Lincoln Ave.
A fun, free, all ages event celebrating unique cars and trucks from all around the area. If you have an interesting car of any sort, bring it on by. Meeting every other Saturday in Steamboat Springs.
Hayden Cog Run
10 a.m. Saturday
229 S. Third St., Hayden
One of the longest consecutively run races in the state of Colorado. The Cog Run is a challenging 8.4 mile out-and-back course on Routt County Road 76. This race has approximately 3 miles of steep uphill and 3 miles of steep downhill with the turnaround point at the top of the Hayden Cog. The 5-kilometer run is out and back with rolling hills south of Hayden on Routt County Road 53. For more information, visit TrailRunner.com/event/hayden-cog-run.
Bud Watch Party: ’The Social Dilemma’
Ends 11:59 p.m. May 14
Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/socialdilemma
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free educational screening of “The Social Dilemma.” We tweet, we like and we share, but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen. Watch the film at home during the library’s 12-day screening window, then join a talk with the filmmakers May 12.
