Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Sopris Theatre Co. presents ‘The Nina Variations’
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Virtual, svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu
Written by contemporary playwright Steven Dietz, “The Nina Variations” traps Chekhov’s star-crossed lovers Nina and Treplev in a room and doesn’t let them out. Online performances will include audience members throughout the CMC district. Season ticket holders and CMC Spring Valley students must contact the Sopris Theatre Co.’s box office at svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu or call 970-947-8177 to arrange tickets for the play.
Artists on Film: Maya Angelou
Ends 11:59 p.m. April 28
Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/maya
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents the Peabody-winning documentary, “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise,” the biography of an influential civil rights activist and poet, during National Poetry Month. Stream the 114-minute film for free with a library card.
Four Directions, Common Paths: Oberg, Smith, Whitcomb, Young
Runs through Sept. 5
Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave.
The Steamboat Art Museum announces the extension of its exhibition “Four Directions, Common Paths” with Ralph Oberg, Skip Whitcomb, Matt Smith and Dan Young, a retrospective of their 30-year personal relationship presenting on-site and studio paintings as well as new work. Each artist displays 25 paintings, many from the artists’ private collections and from collectors, as well as new works available for purchase. The exhibit tells the story of their relationship through photographs as well as videos. A trip through this exhibit with these four master plein air/landscape painters offers a special treat. For information and paintings, visit SteamboatArtMuseum.org.
Poem a Day in Bud’s Story Dispenser
Ends April 30
Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.Short-Edition.com
With April being National Poetry Month, the Bud Werner Memorial Library’s virtual short story dispenser offers endless poems every day.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.