Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Mud Season Miles: Run To Fund RCHS
Begins Friday through April 30
Virtual, RouttHumane.org/run-to-fund-rchs
Join the Routt County Humane Society for its annual fitness fundraiser, one that’s fun for the whole family. Supporting shelter animals while promoting one’s own physical health is something that can be done together while staying safe and socially distanced. Run or walk whenever, wherever from Friday to April 30 while fundraising for the Routt County Humane Society.
Bud Watch Party: ’Under an Arctic Sky’
Ends 11:59 p.m. April 21
Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/arcticsky
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a series of documentary films about wild nature and cool adventure with “Under an Arctic Sky.”
Community Poop Pick-Up Day
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
Various locations
Join Routt County Humane Society and Steamboat Digs Dogs for community poop pick-up day. Meet in the Wells Fargo parking lot across from the post office at 11 a.m. to get assignments. Meet back at the Routt County Humane Society parking lot, 760 Critter Court, at 1 p.m. for snacks, beverages and a prize drawing for the volunteers. For more information, email contact@steamboatdigsdogs.org.
Artists on Film: Maya Angelou
Ends 11:59 p.m. April 28
Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/maya
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents the Peabody-winning documentary, “Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise,” the biography of an influential civil rights activist and poet, during National Poetry Month. Stream the 114-minute film for free with a library card.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.