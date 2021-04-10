Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Sopris Theatre Co. presents ‘The Nina Variations’
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Virtual, svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu
Written by contemporary playwright Steven Dietz, “The Nina Variations” traps Chekhov’s star-crossed lovers Nina and Treplev in a room and doesn’t let them out. Online performances will include audience members throughout the CMC district. Season ticket holders and CMC Spring Valley students must contact the Sopris Theatre Co.’s box office at svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu or call 970-947-8177 to arrange tickets for the play.
Bud Watch Party: ’Under an Arctic Sky’
Ends 11:59 p.m. April 21
Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/arcticsky
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a series of documentary films about wild nature and cool adventure with “Underan Arctic Sky.”
The Morningside String Band
7:30 p.m. Friday
The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.
The Morningside String Band will be playing a mix a of fun covers and creative originals, spanning bluegrass, reggae and more. $5 cover.
Foreign Film Series: ’Biutiful’
Ends 11:59 p.m. April 14
Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/biutiful
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents Películas en Español, a focus on Spanish language film, with the film “Biutiful.” Stream with a library card the film nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Actor for Javier Bardem, the first entirely Spanish-language performance to be nominated for the award. Written and directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and starring Bardem, “Biutiful” is the story of Uxbal, a man living in this world but able to see his death, which guides his every move.
