Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Beginning of the End (of Winter) Comedy Show
6 and 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Steamboat Whiskey Co., 1103 Lincoln Ave.
A comedy show presented by Steamboat Comedy featuring Colorado comedy star Brent Gil with special guests Mo Vida and Pat Treuer, as well as other local comedians.
Four Directions, Common Paths: Oberg, Smith, Whitcomb, Young
Runs through Sept. 5
Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave.
The Steamboat Art Museum announces the extension of its exhibition “Four Directions, Common Paths” with Ralph Oberg, Skip Whitcomb, Matt Smith and Dan Young, a retrospective of their 30-year personal relationship presenting on-site and studio paintings as well as new work. Each artist displays 25 paintings, many from the artists’ private collections and from collectors, as well as new works available for purchase. The exhibit tells the story of their relationship through photographs as well as videos. A trip through this exhibit with these four master plein air/landscape painters offers a special treat. For information and paintings, visit steamboatartmuseum.org.
Mud Season Miles: Run To Fund RCHS
7 to 11:30 a.m. Friday
Virtual, routthumane.org/run-to-fund-rchs
Join the Routt County Humane Society for its annual fitness fundraiser, one that’s fun for the whole family. Supporting shelter animals while promoting health is something everyone can do together while staying safe and socially distanced. Find more info at routthumane.org/run-to-fund-rchs.
Indie Lens Pop-Up: ‘Coded Bias’
Ends 11:59 p.m. March 31
Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/codedbias
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a new streaming documentary about an investigation into artificial intelligence and widespread bias in the technology that shapes our lives.
