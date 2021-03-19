Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Fridays for Future Climate Strike
3:30 p.m. Friday
Routt County Historic Courthouse Lawn, 522 Lincoln Ave.
This event is organized by the Steamboat Springs Chapter of Fridays for Future, which has been active since July 2019. Fridays For Future USA is a national, youth-led, climate strike organization. In 2018, Greta Thunberg founded Fridays For Future to bring attention to the climate crisis and urge world leaders to listen to climate scientists. The local event will include waving signs on the sidewalk, calling local representatives, painting signs, creating chalk art, registering new voters and writing letters to local leaders urging them to take action against climate action. Event speakers include Steamboat Springs City Council Sonja Macys, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council Executive Director Michelle Stewart and Steamboat Springs High School student activist Emi Cooper.
Winter Photography Clinic Snowshoe
9 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Skyline Trailhead, 3310 Clearwater Trail
Get professional photography advice while going on a short, naturalist-guided hike. RSVP is required to attend at yampatika.org. This event is for people 16 and older.
2021 Steamboat Rotary Poker Run
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Steamboat Lake, 61450 Routt County Road 62 in Clark
A family-friendly, socially-distanced snowmobile poker run to benefit LiftUp of Routt County and local businesses impacted by COVID-19. This event is presented by the Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs in partnership with the Steamboat Lake Snow Club.
Ball Observatory Virtual Star Party
6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Virtual, bit.ly/3b3U05g
Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs’ Ball Observatory will be having a special Vernal Equinox edition of the Sky Club’s monthly virtual Star Party, weather permitting. Tour the observatory online and see live images of the surface of the sun as it sets on the first day of spring, followed by live images of the moon and other celestial wonders through a telescope, as Sky Club students explore the wonders of the skies and learn about the universe. No previous knowledge or experience is necessary.
