Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.
Manic Ignite
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
A weekend of adventure to benefit local nonprofit LiftUp of Routt County. The Manic Ignite event is five socially-distanced, outdoor events over three days, including an Emerald Mountain snowshoe, Lane of Pain ascent, Routt County Road 44 mountain bike, ski area ascent and Borden Ranch Nordic ski. Solo, duo and team sign-ups are available. Register at bikereg.com/manic-ignite.
Peeps Show at the Library
Ends 11:59 p.m. March 26
Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/peeps
Peeps are taking over Bud Werner Memorial Library. In the spirit of The Washington Post’s classic contest, the library is hosting its own book-inspired Peeps diorama competition, an all-ages event. Participants will create a book or literary scene using the Peeps marshmallow treats. Submissions will be due at the Bud’s Children’s Desk by 5 p.m. March 27. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events/peeps.
Veterans Expressive Writing Workshop
3 to 4 p.m. Sunday
Virtual, steamboatcreates.org/expressive-writing-for-veterans
Local nonprofit Steamboat Creates, in partnership with Colorado Humanities, is offering online expressive writing workshops led by veteran author Cindy Skaggs and Routt County veteran Val Brainerd for all military-affiliated people. Expressive writing provides support for a deeply private writing process proven to reduce stress. Register at steamboatcreates.org/expressive-writing-for-veterans.
Indie Lens Pop-Up: ‘Mr. Soul!’
Ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday
Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/mrsoul
Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “Mr. Soul!” Before Oprah and Arsenio, there was Mr. Soul, who captured a critical moment in culture. His impact continues to resonate today. From 1968 into 1973, the PBS variety show “Soul!” guided by producer and host Ellis Haizlip, offered an unfiltered, uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music and politics. The series was among the first to provide expanded images of African Americans on TV, shifting the gaze from inner-city poverty and violence to the vibrancy of the Black arts movement.
