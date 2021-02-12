Explore More: 4 events this weekend in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this weekend in Routt County.





Voices of Steamboat

5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Virtual, operasteamboat.org/voicesofsteamboat

In partnership with keynote sponsor, Yampa Valley Bank, Opera Steamboat is presenting its second annual voice competition, Voices of Steamboat. Join live on YouTube to listen to this year’s 12 participants perform all genres of music to raise funds for their favorite nonprofits and a chance at winning a cash prize. Leading up to competition day, contestants will work to raise money for the nonprofit of their choice. A total of 70% of their raised funds will go to that nonprofit and 30% will go to Opera Steamboat to underwrite the production of community events. Purchase a $5 ticket to access the virtual event at operasteamboat.networkforgood.com/events/25074-voices-of-steamboat, which will be livestreamed from Steamboat Christian Center.





Laps for Love

Ends at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 28

The Haven, 300 S. Shelton Lane in Hayden

Community members are invited to enjoy the new groomed track around The Haven assisted living facility. Snowshoe or cross-country ski, and log laps for a chance to win local prizes. It is free to participate, but donations to support The Haven are encouraged. Also submit a note or word of encouragement to be shared with residents throughout the building. Visit havenseniorliving.org/laps-for-love to sign up or donate. For more information, call 970-871-7609.





Indie Lens Pop-Up: “9to5: The Story of a Movement”

Ends 11:59 p.m. Feb. 12

Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/9to5

Before the hit song or film, 9to5 was an inspiring movement for equality that encapsulated the spirit of both the women’s and labor movements of the 1970s. When Dolly Parton sang “9 to 5,” she was doing more than just shining a light on the fate of American working women. Parton was singing the true story of a movement that started with 9to5, a group of Boston secretaries in the early ’70s. Their goals were simple — better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment — but their unconventional approach attracted the press and shamed their bosses into change. Featuring interviews with 9to5’s founders, as well as actor and activist Jane Fonda, “9to5: The Story of a Movement” is the previously untold story of the fight that inspired a hit and changed the American workplace.





Socially Distant Community Snow Drawings

Ends Feb. 28

Anywhere in the Yampa Valley

The community is invited to share its snow drawings in the era of COVID-19 to keep the tradition alive. Create designs anywhere in the Yampa Valley’s snowy landscape by using snowshoes, then take a photo and email to stories@steamboatlibrary.org by midnight Feb. 28. When submitting photos, include the name of the artists, where the drawings were created and the date. Those photos will be featured as part of the 2021 snow drawing collage to be published digitally in early March.