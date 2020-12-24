Explore More: 4 events this holiday weekend in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore a mix of in-person and virtual events happening this holiday weekend in Routt County.





Emerald Mountain Snowshoe Tour

10 a.m. Saturday

Howelsen Hill, 925 Weiss Drive

Explore Howelsen Hill’s history and ecology winding down Emerald Mountain after a lift ride to the top, weather permitting. Reservations are required at yampatika.org. For ages 16 and older.





‘The Nutcracker & the Mouse King’

Beginning 12 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 28

Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org/events/nutcracker

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a community screening of “The Nutcracker & the Mouse King,” a classic with a modern twist for the holiday season, performed by the Dutch National Ballet. The 109-minute film is available to watch through Dec. 28 on Kanopy. Log on to Kanopy to watch for free with a library card. Find the streaming link at steamboatlibrary.org/events/nutcracker.





Virtual Classics from Bud: ‘Modern Times’

Available until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 5, 2021

Virtual, steamboatlibrary.org

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents classic comedy for COVID-19 times. Ring in the New Year with Charlie Chaplin and his beloved 1936 film, “Modern Times.” Chaplin’s last outing as the Little Tramp puts the iconic character to work as a giddily inept factory employee who becomes smitten with a gorgeous gamine, played by Paulette Goddard. With its barrage of unforgettable gags and sly commentary on class struggle during the Great Depression, “Modern Times” — though made almost a decade into the talkie era and containing moments of sound — is a timeless showcase of Chaplin’s untouchable genius as a director of silent comedy. Watch for free via Kanopy with a library card.





‘The Mail Order Husband’

Available until 11:30 p.m. until Jan. 3, 2021

Virtual, pikniktheatre.org

A western-themed comedy suitable for the whole family based on Steamboat history. This free, 50-minute audio theater performance features exciting audio technology. Headphones or stereo playback equipment recommended. Access video at pikniktheatre.org or on YouTube.