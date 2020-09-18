Explore More: 4 events in Routt County to enjoy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Spend the weekend with art, produce and biking in these four events around Routt County.

Last Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market of the season

Kathy and Marc Bertrand make specialty crêpes at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market for their business, The Crêperie.

Derek Maiolo

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Between Fifth and Eighth streets on Yampa Street

This weekend’s Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market will be the final of the 2020 season. It features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products. You can pick up fresh bread and pies, local beef, bison, pork and lamb as well as jams, syrups and honey.

Plein Air Festival

A deer observes two plein air painters during the 2019 Steamboat Plein Air festival.

Rod Hanna/Courtesy

Friday, Sept. 18, to Friday, Sept. 25

Steamboat Art Museum, 801 Lincoln Ave.

Showcasing the beauty of the Yampa Valley, the art that is created during the festival spotlights historic landmarks, ranches, the community of Steamboat Springs and its growing arts and cultural offerings. See works completed by artists in just two hours at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market on Saturday, then watch for them around town, at historic sites and scenic byways throughout the week. An opening reception and sale will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The exhibit and sale runs through Nov. 7.

STARS Biking the Boat and Beyond

Cyclists embark on the STARS Biking the Boat charity ride in 2019.

Shelby Reardon

Saturday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 27

Virtual, Anywhere

Join Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports, STARS, for the 2020 Biking the Boat and Beyond virtual ride and ride any distance, in any location, on any terrain. Rides will be saved and shared through the STRAVA app. Participants that raise $250 or more will receive a custom event jersey. Top fundraisers will win other prizes.

Steamboat is Magic! Closing Gala

Nick Paul and Robert Ramirez.

Courtesy/Chief Theater

7 p.m. Saturday

Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Nick Paul and Robert Ramirez will be joined by members of Steamboat Springs’ magic and comedy troupe, We’re Not Clowns. Open for live audiences. Only 40 tickets available per show.