Explore More: 4 events in Routt County to enjoy
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Spend the weekend with art, produce and biking in these four events around Routt County.
Last Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market of the season
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Between Fifth and Eighth streets on Yampa Street
This weekend’s Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market will be the final of the 2020 season. It features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products. You can pick up fresh bread and pies, local beef, bison, pork and lamb as well as jams, syrups and honey.
Plein Air Festival
Friday, Sept. 18, to Friday, Sept. 25
Steamboat Art Museum, 801 Lincoln Ave.
Showcasing the beauty of the Yampa Valley, the art that is created during the festival spotlights historic landmarks, ranches, the community of Steamboat Springs and its growing arts and cultural offerings. See works completed by artists in just two hours at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market on Saturday, then watch for them around town, at historic sites and scenic byways throughout the week. An opening reception and sale will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The exhibit and sale runs through Nov. 7.
STARS Biking the Boat and Beyond
Saturday, Sept. 19, to Sunday, Sept. 27
Virtual, Anywhere
Join Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports, STARS, for the 2020 Biking the Boat and Beyond virtual ride and ride any distance, in any location, on any terrain. Rides will be saved and shared through the STRAVA app. Participants that raise $250 or more will receive a custom event jersey. Top fundraisers will win other prizes.
Steamboat is Magic! Closing Gala
7 p.m. Saturday
Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.
Nick Paul and Robert Ramirez will be joined by members of Steamboat Springs’ magic and comedy troupe, We’re Not Clowns. Open for live audiences. Only 40 tickets available per show.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User