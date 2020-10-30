Explore More: 4 events happening this weekend
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Enjoy four events happening this weekend in Steamboat Springs in addition to the festivities for Halloween.
Secrets of the Sulphur Cave Tour
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Howelsen Hill Lodge, 845 Howelsen Parkway
Dive into the details of Steamboat Springs’ Sulphur Cave, on track to become Colorado’s newest national natural landmark, from local historian Marianne Capra. The famous cave is home to a unique species of worm only found in Steamboat as well as many other geological features. The tour does include some off-trail hiking. Meet at the sign in front of the Howelsen Hill Lodge. Sign up is required at signupgenius.com/go/9040E44AAA92DA1FC1-secrets1.
Howl at the Full Moon Hike
8 to 10 p.m. Saturday
Howelsen Stables, 845 Howelsen Parkway
Join So-Boat and Clean and Sober Steamboat for a Halloween full moon hike. Halloween costumes are encouraged and, if necessary, snowshoes will be provided. This event is a sober event that is designed for all, with kids and pets also encouraged to participate.
C Street Brass Augmented Reality Concert
Friday, 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Virtual
C Street Brass began in 2008 as a small project between five friends based in Pittsburgh. Experience the concert inside a virtual version of Strings Music Pavilion. Visit stringsmusicfestival.com/virtual for more information.
Cooking with Wild Edibles
Anytime Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Virtual
Join Yampatika founder Karen Vail, senior naturalist Mary O’Brien and multiple Steamboat Springs chefs for a 17-class, online experience focused on cooking wild edibles. There are multiple levels to the class from the cheapest option, a regular pass costing $50, to the most expensive, a harvester’s pass costing $1,000. Each level comes with unlimited access to videos, a recipe eBooklet and an edibles eBooklet. All funds go to Yampatika. Visit yampatika.org for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User