Explore More: 3 events this weekend in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Explore three events related to mental health, art and entertainment this weekend in Routt County.
Warren Miller’s ’Future Retro’
12 a.m. Saturday to Monday
Virtual, showclix.com/event/warren-millers-future-retro-mountain-central-premiere
“Future Retro,” Warren Miller’s 71st film, is dropping this November across North America, featuring big lines, fast turns, a reunion of ski legends and a gaggle of fresh faces. From East Coast skiing in Vermont to snowboarding in Antarctica, this year’s film is sure to get you ready for winter. The film is premiering in a virtual event with a red carpet welcome hosted by Jonny Moseley. Each ticket will have 48-hour streaming access and is supported by regional sponsors and unique prize giveaways.
Big Snow Bash Silent Auction
Beginning at noon Sunday
Virtual, friendsoftheyampa.com/BSB
Big Snow Bash and Silent Auction is Friends of the Yampa’s annual fundraiser, normally a live event coupled with an online auction that showcases local music and art in a spirited event. This year, it is virtual, hosted live from Old Town Pub with Buffalo Commons, including music from Andy Thorn, Tyler Grant, Andy Hall, Daniel Rodriguez, Lindsay Lou, The Rev. Matt Rieger, Jake Simpson and other special guests.
Steamboat Mountain Film Festival
8 p.m. Saturday
Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat
“Huck Yeah!” is a Matchstick Productions 2020 ski film packed with the best skiers in the world charging hard and having fun in some of the most spectacular locations. Hoji, Sam Kuch, Bobby Brown and the breakout girl posse “The Blondes” have the time of their lives shredding and stomping. With the global shut-down of the pandemic, we are reminded how important it is to spend time outdoors with friends having fun. This film is a balance of personal action segments and location/story-based segments that not only show progressive skiing but interesting stories.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User