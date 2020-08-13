Explore More: 10 things to do in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Summer is here, and there’s plenty to do in Routt County. Below are 10 events happening this weekend.
Musical Scavenger Hunt
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Begins at Little Toots Park, at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street
Strings Music Festival has created its own one-of-a-kind scavenger hunt that takes everyone on a walking adventure around downtown Steamboat Springs. The first 200 to complete the course receive a free, kiddie-size ice cream from Lyon’s Corner Drug & Soda Fountain. Visit stringsmusicfestival.com/hunt for more details.
2020 Routt County Fair
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday
Virtual, bit.ly/3a36W9i
The last events of the fair are the Ranch Horse Versatility show and gymkhana. Watch the events virtually at the fair’s Facebook page. Also, the virtual junior livestock sale bidding closes at 7 p.m. Saturday. Visit routtcountyfair.org for more information.
Music on the Green: John Fog and Denton Turner
10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday
Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
John Fog and Denton Turner bring “Rocky soulgrass” to a free, outdoor concert in the Yampa River Botanic Park. While the concert is free, a spot on the green must be reserved. Visit stringsmusicfestival.com for more information.
Brown Bag Storytelling Series: Let the Women Vote
12 to 1 p.m. Friday
Virtual, Tread of Pioneers YouTube channel
Learn history from the locals who lived it with the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s Brown Bag Storytelling Series. This week’s topic is “Let the Women Vote: How Women Won the Right to Vote in Colorado” with Marsha Goldstein. Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information.
Wilderness Legacy Hike
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Stillwater Reservoir in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area, at the end of Forest Service Road 900
Take a hike with a former wilderness ranger to learn about the area’s wilderness history and management. An RSVP is required at yampatika.org. For those 18 and older only.
Guided tours of the Yampa River Botanic Park
10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
Take a guided walk around to see all the blooms in the Yampa River Botanic Park. Pre-registration required, and all participants must wear a mask. Tours are limited to nine people. Visit yampariverbotanicpark.org for more information.
Yoga at the top of the gondola
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
Lawn behind Thunderhead Lodge, 2305 Mount Werner Circle
Take a gondola ride to Thunderhead Lodge for an all-levels yoga practice outside. The gondola ride costs $30, but is free to season pass holders. A $10 donation is suggested.
Wildflower Wanders
9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday
Various locations, shared via email after registration
Join Yampatika on a short, easy hike to view wildflowers around Routt County. RSVP required at yampatika.org. For those 18 and older only.
Advocates 2020 Golf Tournament
12 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
Rollingstone Ranch Golf Course, 1230 Steamboat Blvd.
Get some time on the golf course while also supporting Advocates of Routt County. This year, players and teams can choose any day between noon and 1 p.m. to play. Visit advocatesrc.org for more information.
Olympic Heritage Tours with Olympian Todd Lodwick
9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday
Howelsen Hill Lodge, 845 Howelsen Hill Parkway
The Tread of Pioneers Museum and Olympian Todd Lodwick have partnered to share Steamboat Springs’ unmatched Olympic heritage. Lodwick will also share stories from his own career. Visit treadofpioneersmuseum.org for more information.
