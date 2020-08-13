Explore More: 10 things to do in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Summer is here, and there’s plenty to do in Routt County. Below are 10 events happening this weekend.

Musical Scavenger Hunt

Little Toots Park is the starting place for Strings Music Festival’s new musical scavenger hunts.

Scott Franz

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Begins at Little Toots Park, at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street

Strings Music Festival has created its own one-of-a-kind scavenger hunt that takes everyone on a walking adventure around downtown Steamboat Springs. The first 200 to complete the course receive a free, kiddie-size ice cream from Lyon’s Corner Drug & Soda Fountain. Visit stringsmusicfestival.com/hunt for more details.

2020 Routt County Fair

The Ranch Horse Versatility show and gymkhana will be the final events of the 2020 Routt County Fair.

John F. Russell

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

Virtual, bit.ly/3a36W9i

The last events of the fair are the Ranch Horse Versatility show and gymkhana. Watch the events virtually at the fair’s Facebook page. Also, the virtual junior livestock sale bidding closes at 7 p.m. Saturday. Visit routtcountyfair.org for more information.

Music on the Green: John Fog and Denton Turner

John Fog and Denton Turner will perform at this week’s outdoor Music on the Green concert.

Derek Maiolo

10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

John Fog and Denton Turner bring “Rocky soulgrass” to a free, outdoor concert in the Yampa River Botanic Park. While the concert is free, a spot on the green must be reserved. Visit stringsmusicfestival.com for more information.

Brown Bag Storytelling Series: Let the Women Vote

Lincoln Avenue in 1980 is pictured above. This week’s Brown Bag Storytelling Series focuses on women getting the right to vote in Colorado.

Tread of Pioneers Museum/courtesy

12 to 1 p.m. Friday

Virtual, Tread of Pioneers YouTube channel

Learn history from the locals who lived it with the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s Brown Bag Storytelling Series. This week’s topic is “Let the Women Vote: How Women Won the Right to Vote in Colorado” with Marsha Goldstein. Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information.

Wilderness Legacy Hike

This week’s Wilderness Legacy Hike will take place at Stillwater Reservoir in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area.

Matt Stensland

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Stillwater Reservoir in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area, at the end of Forest Service Road 900

Take a hike with a former wilderness ranger to learn about the area’s wilderness history and management. An RSVP is required at yampatika.org. For those 18 and older only.

Guided tours of the Yampa River Botanic Park

Take a guided tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park on Sundays.

Eleanor C. Hasenbeck

10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Take a guided walk around to see all the blooms in the Yampa River Botanic Park. Pre-registration required, and all participants must wear a mask. Tours are limited to nine people. Visit yampariverbotanicpark.org for more information.

Yoga at the top of the gondola

Take in yoga at the top of the gondola at Steamboat Resort.

Courtesy

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Lawn behind Thunderhead Lodge, 2305 Mount Werner Circle

Take a gondola ride to Thunderhead Lodge for an all-levels yoga practice outside. The gondola ride costs $30, but is free to season pass holders. A $10 donation is suggested.

Wildflower Wanders

Go wandering in wildflowers with Yampatika on Mondays.

John F. Russell

9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday

Various locations, shared via email after registration

Join Yampatika on a short, easy hike to view wildflowers around Routt County. RSVP required at yampatika.org. For those 18 and older only.

Advocates 2020 Golf Tournament

The Advocates 2020 Golf Tournament tees off Monday at Rollingstone Ranch.

John F. Russell

12 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

Rollingstone Ranch Golf Course, 1230 Steamboat Blvd.

Get some time on the golf course while also supporting Advocates of Routt County. This year, players and teams can choose any day between noon and 1 p.m. to play. Visit advocatesrc.org for more information.

Olympic Heritage Tours with Olympian Todd Lodwick

Visit Howelsen Hill Lodge on Tuesdays to learn about Steamboat Springs’ Olympic heritage.

John F. Russell

9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday

Howelsen Hill Lodge, 845 Howelsen Hill Parkway

The Tread of Pioneers Museum and Olympian Todd Lodwick have partnered to share Steamboat Springs’ unmatched Olympic heritage. Lodwick will also share stories from his own career. Visit treadofpioneersmuseum.org for more information.