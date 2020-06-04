Explore More: 10 things to do around Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Summer has arrived, and things are slowly reopening after COVID-19 kept us in our homes throughout spring. While many events have been canceled and a lot of groups have adjusted their normal way of operating, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the Yampa Valley and all it has to offer. Below are 10 ideas to get you started.
Events
Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6
Where: Seventh and Yampa streets, between Fifth and Eighth streets
Main Street Steamboat Springs’ beloved summer event will return this year, with a couple of changes aimed to keep the community safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The annual Farmers Market will open Saturday with 60 vendors providing fresh produce, snacks, baked goods, starter plants and much more. Visit mainstreetsteamboat.com/farmers-market for more information on safety guidelines and safety requirements.
Botanic Garden Guided Walking Tours
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7
Where: Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane
Get outside, enjoy the sunshine and see beautiful flowers blooming at the Yampa River Botanic Park. Tours are limited to nine people, and face-coverings are required. All those interested must preregister. If you miss out on Sunday’s tours, don’t worry. The park is also offering walking tours on Wednesdays and Sundays through September.
Living Rooms Sessions: Mark D. Sanders with Sophie Sanders
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6
Where: live streaming on the Chief Theater’s Facebook page
The Chief Theater is staying connected to the community through its ongoing Living Room Sessions. The events bring musicians from their living room to yours, and this Saturday brings a Steamboat regular to the virtual stage: Mark D. Sanders. You can also donate to the Chief Theater while listening to the free concert.
Bud Watch Party: World Oceans Day
When: 5 p.m. Monday, June 8, to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10
Where: steamboatlibrary.org/events/oneocean2020
The Bud Werner Memorial Library is hosting a virtual watch party to celebrate World Oceans Day. The online film festival will feature surfing, sailing, diving, adventure and all the reasons why the ocean is so important. Tickets are $6.50 with the special STEAMBOAT promo code and will be on sale through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Once you have purchased a ticket, you have 48 hours to view the films.
First Friday Artwalk
When: 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 5; anytime virtually
Where: Depot Art Center, 1001 13th St., and virtually
June rings in numerous new collaborations as well as a slow reintroduction into in-person exhibits. The Depot Art Center will host the first one, with limited guests Friday, for a project focused on the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp from local landscape painter Chula Beauregard. All other exhibits will be available online at steamboatcreates.org.
Medicinal Herb Walk
When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 6
Where: Fish Creek Falls
Yampatika will still be hosting an array of summer programs, including their medicinal herb walk, which kicks off Saturday. This explorative hike will focus on educating participants on different herbs that can be found in nature. All interested participants must register at yampatika.org before attending. Group sizes will be limited, and face coverings will be required. Learn more at yampatika.org.
Getting outside on your own
Hit the trails
Trails all around Routt County are losing their snowy coverings and are ready for hikers, horseback riders and bikers. Get outside by visiting a favorite spot or discovering a new one. It’s the perfect escape from the house and town while staying a safe distance away from others.
Read by the Yampa River
There’s nothing quite like a good book to enjoy in your own personal quiet time. Enhance the relaxation by finding a spot to read next to the Yampa River. With the warm weather and the relaxing sounds of water rushing past, it’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors on your own. If reading isn’t for you, try drawing, writing or just soaking in the peace of being outside.
Pick up trash
Trash distracts from the beauty of the valley, so grab some gloves and trash bags and help clear the litter. Make it game with family members to see who can pick up the most. You’ll have fun, and there’ll be less trash on public lands.
Go for a scenic drive
Take a drive from Steamboat down to Yampa and back again or take a drive through Hayden. See the valley in all its summer glory, filled with vibrant wildflowers and green grass. You never have to leave the comfort of your car, and it’ll be an easy escape from the house. You might also catch sight of some wildlife.
