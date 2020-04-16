Explore More: 10 staff-recommended, must-watch movies

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — While we continue to look for ways to distract ourselves during this time of self-isolation and stay sane, movies have become one of the main sources of escape. Disney and Sony have both released new movies on streaming services, and Netflix and Hulu keep updating their own titles. For those of us at Steamboat Pilot & Today, we have our own favorites we wanted to share in hopes they bring you the same joy, escape or good cry they bring us.

‘You’ve Got Mail’

Recommended by: Lisa Schlichtman, editor

Genre: Romance/drama

Directed by: Nora Ephron

Stars: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan

Rated: PG

Description: With a tagline like “Someone you pass on the street may already be the love of your life,” you know you’re in for a good romance story. “You’ve Got Mail” follows two book-selling competitors who hate each other in real life but somehow manage to fall in love with each other in cyber space. When one discovers the other’s identity, they must figure out which emotion is more real: love or hate. Full of love and laughs, “You’ve Got Mail” will keep you entertained to the very end.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu

‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’

Recommended by: Katie Berning, evening editor and copy desk chief

Genre: Animation/family

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Stars: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray

Rated: PG

Description: Critics call it a triumph that proves Disney doesn’t have a monopoly on animated films with heart, and when it comes to the story of Mr. Fox and his friends, they’re not wrong. After years of enjoying a peaceful life, Mr. Fox’s natural instincts take over, causing him to raid human neighbors’ farms. The escapade puts all his friends and family in jeopardy, but he uses his cunning fox logic to overcome. This is one to share with the whole family.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu

‘North by Northwest’

Recommended by: Bryce Martin, digital engagement editor

Genre: Thriller/romance

Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

Stars: Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason

Rated: Approved

Description: Alfred Hitchcock directs this action-packed 1969 thriller starring the actor of his day, Cary Grant. Grant plays an executive caught in a case of mistaken identity and fleeing across country to escape the spy pursuing him. Along the way, he bumps into a mysterious woman, and the chase ends with some of the most iconic actions scenes in movie history. This is an action packed film from an era considered the golden age of Hollywood.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu

‘Little Miss Sunshine’

Recommended by: Derek Maiolo, crime, courts, county and ski industry report

Genre: Comedy/drama

Directed by: Valerie Farms, Jonathan Dayton

Stars: Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear

Rated: R

Description: What do you get when you load your dysfunctional family into a van to go on a long road trip? “Little Miss Sunshine” is a dark comedy that attempts to answer that question as it follows the Hoover family trying to get their daughter to the Little Miss Sunshine contest in California. A dark comedy with plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments, this movie will keep you coming back again and again.

Where to watch: Available on Hulu with subscription; rent on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu

‘A League of Their Own’

Recommended by: John F. Russell, photographer, business, nonprofits and human interests reporter

Genre: Sports/comedy

Directed by: Penny Marshall

Stars: Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell

Rated: PG

Description: “There’s no crying in baseball,” but this heartwarming story may bring a couple of tears to your eyes. The late Penny Marshall goes behind the camera to deliver a story of two sisters and their journey as members of the first, professional female baseball league. The movie shares pointed stories of heart, sisterly rivalry and why we all love the game of baseball. For those of you needing a sports fix, this is one to turn on.

Where to watch: Available on Philo with subscription; rent on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu

‘Iron Man’

Recommended by: Shelby Reardon, sports and outdoors reporter

Genre: Action/sci-fi

Directed by: Jon Favreau

Stars: Robert Downey, Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Terrence Howard

Rated: PG-13

Description: He may not be considered the first Avenger, but “Iron Man” truly started it all for the Marvel Cinematic Universe we all know and love. When billionaire engineer Tony Stark finds himself held captive in an Afghan cave, he creates a weaponized suit to escape. When he returns home and learns more about what his company has been producing, he uses his new and improved suit to save the world from destruction — and Stark Industries itself. This first epic story in Tony Stark’s journey drops the line heard round the world for the first time — “I am Iron Man.”

Where to watch: Available on Disney+ with subscription; rent on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu

‘Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb’

Recommended by: Kari Dequine Harden, health and education reporter

Genre: Comedy/war

Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

Stars: Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden

Rated: PG

Description: What if the wrong person pressed the wrong button? In a dramatic comedy, Stanley Kubrick focuses on an insane U.S. Air Force general who decides to send his bomber wing to destroy the U.S.S.R., and everyone around him rushes to try to stop it. This 1964 film — in black and white no less — will fill you with laughs as you sit on the edge of your seat to see what happens next.

Where to watch: Available on Crackle; rent on Amazon Prime, iTunes. YouTube, Google Play or Vudu

‘Catch and Release’

Recommended by: Mackenzie Hicks, Explore Steamboat editor, copy editor and page designer

Genre: Romance/drama

Directed by: Susannah Grant

Stars: Jennifer Garner, Timothy Olyphant, Kevin Smith

Rated: PG-13

Description: “Life is messy. Love is messier.” The tagline for “Catch and Release sums up so much of themes it tries to explore through Gray as she grieves the death of her fiancé with the help of his friends — one of which will soon accidentally reveal a secret none of them knew, including Gray. While she attempts to come to terms with the revelation, the secret enters their lives causing more turmoil but providing essential pieces of the puzzle — how much do we truly know about the ones we love, how much do they know about us and what could be if we only bared it all.

Where to watch: Available on Crackle; rent on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu

‘Pride & Prejudice’

Recommended by: Anna Kenney, copy editor and page designer

Genre: Drama/romance

Directed by: Joe Wright

Stars: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn

Rated: PG

Description: One of Jane Austin’s most beloved novels has seen its fair share of film adaptations, but none of them are as beautifully made as Focus Features’ take on the timeless romance. As a mother frets about marrying off her daughters, conversations about convenience, wealth, reputation and love follow the daughters as they fall in and out of love. With a spellbinding melody tying every scene together and enchanting shots scattered throughout the dynamic dialogue, this “Pride & Prejudice” film will have you curling up on the couch for your next escape often.

Where to watch: Available on Starz with subscription; rent on Amazon Prime

Captain-Fantastic

‘Captain Fantastic’

Recommended by: Julia Ben-Asher, arts and entertainment reporter

Genre: Drama/comedy

Directed by: Matt Ross

Stars: Viggo Mortenson, George MacKay, Samantha Isler

Rated: R

Description: A dark comedy with heart, “Captain Fantastic” follows father Ben as he takes his children out of their isolated existence when his wife dies. The family must learn to adapt to a world reliant on all the things they were taught to not need. In the end, this movie teaches us it is possible to live in both worlds if we just try. This is one to turn to on a day you just need a good story to lift your spirits.

Where to watch: Available on Hulu with subscription; rent on Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.