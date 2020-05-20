Explore More: 10 plays, musicals to stream

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s been announced that Broadway doors will remained closed until at least after Labor Day, and the stages of London are currently remaining dark until around June 30. This news, though, doesn’t mean you can’t catch a wonderful play or musical in the meantime, and the best part is, it can all be done from the comfort of home.

‘Hamilton’

Where to watch: Disney+

Available: July 3

The musical that took the world by storm is coming to a streaming service near you — Disney+ to be exact. After years of the show being universally sold out, creative mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda decided he wanted to share his production with more people and set a date to release a filmed version of the production starring the original cast in theaters. However, COVID-19 happened, and Miranda decided to release it more than a year early through Disney’s streaming service.

‘The Phantom of the Opera’

Where to watch: BroadwayHD, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon

Available: Anytime

There’s just nothing quite like seeing “The Phantom of the Opera” on stage, and in 2011, the musical celebrated 25 years in London. That particular anniversary showing was filmed across three performances at Royal Albert Hall and is now available for fans everywhere to view the production from home.

‘The King & I’

Where to watch: PBS Passport and BroadwayHD

Available: Anytime

This beloved tale received a mighty revival in 2015 when it took the stage at Lincoln Center. It showcased new choreography and grand set pieces. It was nominated for nine Tony Awards and took home four. The opulent musical follows a British governess working in the court of the King of Siam.

‘Kinky Boots’

Where to watch: PBS Passport and BroadwayHD

Available: Anytime

“Kinky Boots” is the musical most likely to get stuck in your head, thanks to Tony Award-wining composer/lyricist Cyndi Lauper and Tony-nominated book writer Harvey Fierstein. The story follows Lola and Charlie as they join forces to save a shoe factory and the feet of many drag queens by manufacturing — what else? — kinky boots. Come for the fun songs, but stay for the message of acceptance.

‘The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!’

Where to watch: Amazon, Google Play

Available: Anytime

Even kids enjoy a night at the theater when there’s something for them to see, and a musical based on the Nickelodeon carton “SpongeBob SquarePants” may be just thing to keep them occupied for a few hours. The stage production features many of the show’s original characters and is as bright in color as the cartoon itself. Parents may even recognize the work of multiple Grammy artists who helped score the production.

‘Cats’

Where to watch: BroadwayHD

Available: Anytime

It’s one of those musicals that almost everyone seems to have seen, but for those who haven’t, the 1998 production of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Cats,” filmed at the Adelphi Theatre in London, is available to stream. The story follows a grand group of cats as they get ready for the Jellicle Ball. It’s one you’ll want to watch on your couch, curled up with your feline friend.

‘Oh, Hello on Broadway’

Where to watch: Netflix

Available: Anytime

Laughter is a necessity even in the best of times, and “Oh, Hello,” an expansion of a sketch on Comedy Central’s “Kroll Show,” is filled with lots of it. Comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll bring their alter egos George St. Geegland and Gil Fazion to life and discuss their favorite things, such as turtlenecks, raccoons and improperly emphasizing words. It’s one hour and 42 minutes of crazy comedy that’s sure to have you rolling.

‘Miss Saigon’

Where to watch: Google Play and BroadwayHD

Available: Anytime

This tragic tale has been through almost as many revivals as other well-known plays and has catapulted multiple actresses to fame through their beautiful portrayal of Kim, a young Vietnamese woman who falls in love with an American solider during the Vietnam War. The 2016 version is available to stream right now, and just as the ones before it, this 25th anniversary production is sure to bring tears to your eyes.

‘Coriolanus’

Where to watch: National Theatre at Home on YouTube

Available: June 4; streaming for one week

The National Theatre in London launches a new show from their archive every Thursday, but none are more anticipated than “Coriolanus,” featuring Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. The production earned the actor, best known as Loki in the Marvel films, multiple theater awards for his performance. The show kicks off at noon June 4 and will run through June 11.

‘Shakespeare at the Donmar Warehouse’

Where to watch: BroadwayHD

Available: Anytime

While not a single play, but a series of plays, this particular grouping is a must watch for Shakespeare fans. Director Phyllida Lloyd takes three of Shakespeare’s works — “Henry IV,” “Julius Caesar” and “The Tempest” — and turns them into all-female productions. Each play has its own special twist, and actress Harriet Walter stuns as the lead role in all three.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.