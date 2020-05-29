Explore More: 10 places to see wildflowers in Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As the snow continues to melt away, more and more wildflowers are blooming around Routt County, signaling the return of spring and summer. As the seasons change and more people venture outside, Explore Steamboat partnered with Yampatika to provide a list of where to view some of the best wildflowers in the area. And keep in mind that some areas listed below are still inaccessible due to snow and will open up later in the season.
Rabbit Ears Pass
Location: Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests
Best time to view: early summer
While there’s not one specific trail to travel down, there are plenty of places to stop along U.S. Highway 40 over the pass to see large meadows of wildflowers; however, if you’re looking for some wilderness, Dumont Lake is a good area to view different flowers. Be on the look out for Colorado columbines, Indian paintbrushes, larkspur and many more.
Black Mountain Creek Trail
Location: Flat Tops Wilderness Area
Best time to view: late summer
Opposite of Sheriff Reservoir dam, this trail is a popular place June through August as wildflowers begin to overtake the area. Keep an eye out for fireweed, wild mule’s ears and wild daisies.
Mosquito Lake via Bear River Trail
Location: Flat Tops Wilderness Area
Best time to view: late summer
This 5-mile hike to Mosquito Lake will take you through multiple fields of numerous wildflowers. Indian paintbrushes, wood nymphs and other blooms cover multiple meadows as you make your way to the lake. Bonus: this hike is a good one for all levels.
Three Island Lake Trail
Location: Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area
Best time to view: late summer
Three Island Lake Trail can be a two-for-one adventure if you’re also interested in bird watching. This trail is good for seeing a wide range of wildflowers, from blue aster to penstemon to white stick geranium. Also keep an eye out for chiming bells and elephant head flowers as the sun continues to warm up the ground.
Mica Basin Trail
Location: Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area
Best time to view: late summer
While this trail is more difficult than other trails in the area, the effort will be worth it. Wildflowers grow in abundance along the trail, and viewers can be sure to find a wide variety, including paintbrush, wild geraniums, wild roses, sunflowers, yarrow, lupine, cat’s paw and many more.
Mad Creek and Red Dirt trails
Location: Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area
Best time to view: late spring into early summer
Mad Creek and Red Dirt trails would be the easiest place to find wildflowers right now. Columbines and Indian paintbrushes burst to life along the way and fully at the meadows around Mad Barn, as do wild daises and sunflowers. However, this area is highly trafficked, so it’s best to find a lighter day to visit. That way more people can view the flowers for years to come.
Lynx Pass area
Location: accessible via Routt County Road 16 from Stagecoach State Park
Best time to view: early spring into early summer
The wildflowers along this trail start blooming as early as May, but the blossoms tend to get fuller as spring grows into summer. What’s blooming is dependent upon when you visit, but you can be sure to find rose pussytoes, buckwheat, fireweed, scarlet cilia, bluebells, red elderberry, elephant head, yarrow and American vetch.
Soda Creek Trail
Location: Buffalo Pass
Best time to view: mid- to late summer
Now that Soda Creek Trail has been turned into a loop and more mountain bikers have moved onto other trails on the pass, this area makes for a great wildflower viewing spot. The blooms are best seen during late June and early August due to elevation, but viewers can expect to see the ever popular glacier lily, buttercups, Lady’s slipper, Jacob’s ladder and many more.
Sarvis Creek Trail
Location: Sarvis Creek Wilderness Area
Best time to view: early spring into summer
This 12-mile trail that follows Sarvis Creek through, at times, dense forestland also provides a peaceful place to view wildflowers. Look for serviceberry bushes, wild roses and elephant heads.
Yampa River Botanic Park
Location: Steamboat Springs
Best time to view: late spring through summer
If you’re not in the mood to go hiking, stop by the Yampa River Botanic Park to view a wide array of beautiful blossoms. The park is open and offering safe, socially-distanced walking tours for those interested. Find more information at yampariverbotanicpark.org. And don’t forget to check in on the osprey.
