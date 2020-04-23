Explore More: 10 museums to tour from your home

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Museums may be currently closed, but many of them still have their doors open to virtual visitors. If you’ve already exhausted your Netflix watchlist or are in need of a quick escape from your couch, visit these museums from around the world and see sights you normally need an international ticket to see. No passport required.

The Louvre

Location: Paris, France

Website: louvre.fr/en

Tour highlights: Home to the “Mona Lisa” and the “Venus de Milo,” The Louvre is one of the premier museums in the world, normally jam-packed with people wanting to see masterpieces from around the globe. Its doors may be closed due to the pandemic, but that’s not keeping the museum from sharing its treasures with the world through online tours, filled with audio and videos discussing some of the most spectacular pieces housed within its walls.

Vatican Museums

Location: Vatican City

Website: museivaticani.va/content/museivaticani/en.html

Tour highlights: In Italy, housed within the confines of Rome, there’s a place that belongs only to itself: Vatican City. Wonders found within its boundaries include the Sistine Chapel and its incredible ceiling. With 360-degree tours for each museum, these must-see experiences are available from the comfort of your couch.

The British Museum

Location: London, England

Website: britishmuseum.org

Tour highlights: With almost eight million objects in its collection, the British Museum boasts items from the Americas to China. Its virtual tours allow you to browse from collection to collection, from the ground floor up or however you want to begin your journey around the world and through history. If you need an hours long escape, this museum has what you need at the click of a mouse.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Metropolitan Museum of Art

Location: New York, New York

Website: metmuseum.org

Tour highlights: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, more commonly known as The Met, may have some of the most iconic steps in New York, but inside, it also has some of the most incredible pieces of art housed in the U.S. Explore the collections and tune into daily art-at-home activities for you and your kids when it’s time for a break from distance learning and working.

Rijksmuseum

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Website: rijksmuseum.nl/en

Tour highlights: The Rijksmuseum’s website proudly states, “Always open online.” The collections behind those virtual screens house more than 8,000 objects and some of the most famous pieces of art by the famous Dutch painter Rembrandt. Plot your own way through the collection using the “Create your own route with Rijksstudio.”

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Location: New York, New York

Website: guggenheim.org

Tour highlights: Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Guggenheim Museum, making it a must see when in New York, but COVID-19 has kept that from being possible. But not to worry, you can see each incredible piece of it from your own home. With nine different audio tracks, you’ll feel as if you’ve actually been there.

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

Location: Washington, D.C.

Website: naturalhistory.si.edu

Tour highlights: You might not be able to walk in and see the massive elephant that always greets visitors in Washington, D.C. or the T-Rex skeleton in New York, but the Smithsonian museums are still there to be explored as a family. Learn about Africa, plant life and even the struggles female paleontologists.

NASA

Location: Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Website: nasa.gov

Tour highlights: Yes, even NASA has galleries to share with the world. See stunning photos from outer space and historical photos from times long ago, like the first steps on the moon. With science talks and more throughout the day, NASA has something for everyone wanting to escape this world for a bit.

National Women’s History Museum

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

Website: womenshistory.org

Tour highlights: Calling all women — and men. If you’ve ever been curious about different ways women have changed history and wondered why you don’t often see it reflected, don’t fret. The National Women’s History Museum has multiple online exhibits to highlight how women have contributed to politics, sports and more. It also hosts a unique project called “Women Writing History: A Coronavirus Journaling Project” for the public to participate in.

The Google Art Project

Location: Online

Website: artsandculture.google.com/explore

Tour highlights: When COVID-19 shuttered museums’ doors, Google stepped in to help bring art from all over the world together in one place. The Google Art Project worked with over 250 institutions to gather thousands of pieces from more than 6,000 artists and put them all in one convenient place. So, boot up your computer and travel from the White House to the halls of the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi, India.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.