Explore More: 10 events around Routt County this weekend

Author Steve Burrows: From Birder to ‘Birder Murder’

Noon to 1:15 p.m. Friday

Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Award-winning author Steve Burrows shares his “Birder Murder” mysteries with the 10th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival.





Steamboat Hoedown

6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday

The Steve Brown Barn, 33450 Colorado Highway 131

Dance to live music by Colorado-famous band Narrow Gauge; enjoy great Western fare from Steamboat Meat & Seafood Co.; taste Pendleton, Warrior Project and American Woman Whiskey; enjoy local beer and bid on exciting live auction items. Be sure to wear your Western best.





Magic Beans

7 to 10 p.m. Friday

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

The Magic Beans are a funk, Americana and improv project from Boulder that have built up an impressive national reputation and resume in their five years of being together.





Apple Pie Order

8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday

The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.

Apple Pie Order performs vocally-driven Americana tunes. Featuring Kacey Underwood on upright bass, Hayley Berg on guitar, Kristin Esper on guitar and Carolyn Berns on fiddle. Steamboat Springs High School talent Adia Clark Lay will open for the group.





Scavenger Hunt

9 to 10 a.m. Saturday

Yampa River State Park, 6185 U.S. Highway 40, Hayden

The park has many hidden treasures. Be an amateur naturalist, by yourself or with friends and family, and discover some hidden gems.





Steamboat Digs Dogs Fundraiser

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

ACE Hardware, 2155 Curve Plaza

Steamboat Digs Dogs will host a hot dog and baked goods fundraiser with money raised going toward the building of a shade shelter at Rita Valentine Dog Park.





The Green House Band

10 p.m. Saturday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

The Green House Band is a rock band in Denver rooted in soul and Americana. The rhythm section of this six-piece group finds deep, tight grooves as the leads and singers trade off dynamic improvisations before returning to catchy and inspired riffs and lyrics.





10K at 10,000 feet

10 a.m. Sunday

Old Rabbit Ears Pass Road

A challenging trail run with some beautiful terrain and breathtaking scenery — easily a Steamboat classic. The 10-kilometer race begins at 10,000 feet at the summit of Rabbit Ears Pass. Though listed as a 10K, the race is actually about 6.8 miles.





Labor Day in Oak Creek Parade

11 a.m. Monday

Main Street in Oak Creek

Oak Creek’s Labor Day celebration returns this year with festivities all holiday weekend. The traditional Labor Day parade will return to downtown Oak Creek, followed by various other events, tournaments and races. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit TownOfOakCreek.com .

Rosh Hashanah Morning Service

10 a.m. Tuesday

Labyrinth Room at the Heart of Steamboat Spiritual Life Center, 736 Oak St.

Commemorating the Jewish New Year with morning service, followed by Tashlich, a customary Jewish atonement ritual performed during the High Holy Days at 12:30 p.m. at Rich Weiss Park.