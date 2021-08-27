Explore More: 10 events around Routt County this weekend

Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.





Charity Golf Tournament

9 a.m. Friday

Haymaker Golf Course, 34855 U.S. Highway 40

Play golf while also helping raise funds for youth hockey in Steamboat Springs. This is a scramble format with opportunities to play with NHL Alumni and NWHL All-stars.





Pop-Up Art Shop

Noon Friday

Dusky Grouse Coffee, 1585 Mid Valley Drive

Brie Kole is local, multi-faceted, creative artist, and her works will be featured and available for purchase.





Awaken the Dawn: Tent America

5 p.m. Friday

Kingdom Park at Euzoa Campus in Strawberry Park, 32305 Routt County Road 38

This is a community event with 24+ consecutive hours of worship, prayer and gospel proclamation. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Come and go as you feel led. Everyone welcome.





Liver Down the River

9 p.m. Friday

Old Town Pub, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Liver Down the River is sure to see some special guests as they melt us down and slop around our room.





Pelicans

10 a.m. Saturday

Stagecoach State Park, Yampatheater, 25500 Routt County Road 14, Oak Creek

Join guest speaker Dave Moulton to learn all about two pelican species and which species we have here in the Rockies. After the talk, you could even go around the trails to spot the pelican species we have here at the park.





SSYHA Tailgate Party

4 p.m. Saturday

Howelsen Ice Rink, 285 Howelsen Parkway

Join the Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association for a community tailgate before the Charity Hockey Game. There will be food, drinks and games available for purchase.





Charity Hockey Game

6 p.m. Saturday

Howelsen Ice Rink, 285 Howelsen Parkway

Watch NHL Alumni take on NWHL All-Stars. A meet and greet with players will be held after the game.





Trivia Explorarama

7 p.m. Saturday

Steamboat Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129, Clark

Discover more about our local flora and fauna while running around Steamboat Lake State Park. This event is a great one for kids. Participants should meet at the Sunrise Vista Amphitheater.





Fix You (Coldplay tribute band)

9 p.m. Saturday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Fix You is the ultimate tribute to Coldplay available for stages all over globe. Bringing the sounds, sights and energetic experience of Coldplay.





Keb’ Mo’

7 p.m. Sunday

Strings Music Pavilion, 950 Strings Road

Over the past two decades, Keb’ Mo’ has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances.