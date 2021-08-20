Explore More: 10 events around Routt County this weekend

Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.





Localpalooza 2021

7 p.m. Friday

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

It's just like Chicago's famous Lollapalooza music festival, but local. Support the area's music scene while listening to the easygoing sounds of three favorite bands, including The Worried Men, ED & Co. and Doghouse Boys.





Musical Stargazing

7:30 p.m. Friday

U.S. Forest Service office, 925 Weiss Drive

This unique program is a collaboration between Strings Music Festival and local nonprofit Yampatika. The evening will feature Carolyn Berns and John Fog playing celestial-themed folk and classical music on electric violin and guitar. Throughout the evening, Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs professor Paul McCudden will teach basic astronomy as the sun sets and stars rise in the summer sky. Participants will be able to safely view celestial objects through telescopes in accordance with local public health guidelines.

Marty Stuart

8 p.m. Friday

Strings Music Pavilion, 950 Strings Road

Five-time Grammy Award winning artist Marty Stuart is a platinum recording artist, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician and songwriter. His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt in the 1970s were followed by six years in Johnny Cash's band in the 1980s, and a chart-topping tenure as a solo artist in the 1990s. Now he comes to play for Steamboat's audience.





Continental Divide Trail Run

8 a.m. Saturday

Fish Creek Falls, 34165 Fish Creek Falls Road

Trail runners will head from Fish Creek Falls to Long Lake, then onto the Mountain View Trail to reach the base of Mount Werner and back up to end at the top of the gondola. Runners will complete this roughly 15.5-mile course that's about 90% single track. There will be a prize drawing after the race.





Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market

9 a.m. Saturday

Yampa Street between Fifth and Eighth streets

The weekly Farmers Market features fresh fruit and vegetables each week, as well as local meat, cheese and baked goods. The market focuses on food and offers a wide variety of local and cottage industry products. You can pick up fresh bread and pies, local beef, bison, pork and lamb as well as jams, syrups and honey.





"Mended Wings" Author Signing

11 a.m. Saturday

Off the Beaten Path, 68 Ninth St.

Author Colin P. Cahoon will be signing his new book, "Mended Wings," which honors Vietnam War helicopter pilots who were injured in combat. Cahoon will also be signing and selling copies of his earlier books, "The Man with the Black Box" and "Charlie Calling."





Community Forum

2 p.m. Saturday

Yackey Park, 116 Main St., Yampa

The South Routt Library District will hold its first community forum for a discussion on the operation of South Routt libraries. Refreshments will be served.





Float-ella with Chamberlin Birch

6:30 p.m. Saturday

Steamboat Lake State Park, 61105 Routt County Road 129, Clark

A floating concert featuring Chamberlin Birch. They will float past Placer Cove, Sunrise Vista campground, the marina and Dutch Hill campground. Audiences can listen from the shoreline or in a boat on the lake.





A Shadow of Jaguar with King Crawdad

Schmiggity's Live Music and Dance Bar

10 p.m. Saturday

A Shadow of Jaguar is a duo made up of Brian Hubbert, who provides lead vocals, slide guitar and bass, accompanied by Andrew Oakley on drums and vocals. The duo found its origins in their hometown of Boulder in 2015, where they sought to make music they weren’t yet hearing on the rock scene.





Clean and Sober Full Moon Hike

8 p.m. Sunday

Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway

A clean and sober hike up Howelsen Hill to view the full moon.