Explore More: 10 events around Routt County this weekend

Explore a mix of events happening this weekend in Routt County.





CAA Ranch Tour

3 p.m. Friday

Whaley Ranch, 14050 Routt County Road 7, Yampa

Learn more about Routt County’s history of agriculture and the working landscapes in the valley. Visit Whaley Ranch, a working ranch, to see how agriculture is shaping today’s communities. Located in Yampa, the Whaley Ranch specializes in raising sheep, goats and cattle and growing hay.





Rick St. Pierre Trio

6 p.m. Friday

Three Peaks Grill, 2165 Pine Grove Road

Enjoy an evening of live music and food as Rick St. Pierre, on piano, Willie Samuelson, on bass, and Ron Wheeler, on drums, play soft jazz tunes for diners.





Wish You Were Pink

7 p.m. Friday

Snow Bowl Steamboat, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

Formed in 2012, the members of Wish You Were Pink, a Pink Floyd tribute band from northern Colorado, each agree that there’s something special about the experimental rock band and its sound. Gravitated by the progressive productions and inspired by the timeless albums, this six-piece band performs several of Pink Floyd’s most classic albums.





Summer Stand-Up Series

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Steamboat Comedy and Schmiggity’s Live Music & Dance Bar present the Summer Stand-Up Series. Comedian Sean Patton was supposed to perform but could not due to COVID-19. Instead, local comedians will take the stage for a free show.





Charity Hockey Game

6 p.m. Saturday

Howelsen Ice Rink, 285 Howelsen Parkway

Watch NHL alumni take on all-stars of the National Women’s Hockey League, then get a chance to meet with each player following the game.





Steamboat Sprint & Olympic Triathlon

8 a.m. Sunday

Lake Catamount, 29554 Routt County Road 18

The Steamboat Triathlon features a sprint distance, an Olympic-distance, aquabike, Olympic-distance duathlon or stand-up paddleboard options. The Olympic-distance course will take athletes out to historic Howelsen Hill, while the sprint distance will feature a single-loop course. There will be prizes, raffles, awards and food from local sponsors.





Adult Spelling Bee

7:30 p.m. Aug. 18

Steamboat Whiskey Co., 1103 Lincoln Ave.

In partnership with Steamboat Comedy, the Adult Spelling Bee lets participants show off their vast vocabulary — and say some naughty words — in a single elimination contest of spelling supremacy.





20 Under 40

5 p.m. Aug. 19

Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane

Steamboat Pilot & Today and the Young Professionals Network of Steamboat Springs proudly present the 2021 Class of 20 Under 40. Help celebrate the best and brightest young professionals in Routt County at a special awards celebration. The event will include a special presentation of the winners, appetizers and a Champagne toast. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the event or online at Events.CMNM.org/e/20-under-40 .





Indigo Girls

8 p.m. Aug. 19

Strings Music Festival, 900 Strings Road

The Grammy-winning folk duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers has recorded 16 studio albums — seven gold, four platinum, one double platinum — sold more than 15 million records and built a dedicated, enduring following.





Bud Watch Party: ‘Three Identical Strangers’

Ends 11:59 p.m. Aug. 19

Virtual, SteamboatLibrary.org

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents an amazing reunion of identical triplets, separated at birth to three different families and how it unearthed an unimaginable twisted secret. Stream for free with a library card on Kanopy.