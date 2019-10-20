Expect three more days of snow in the Steamboat Springs area

Snow falls on a sculpture outside of Off the Beaten Path in downtown Steamboat Sunday afternoon.

Eleanor C. Hasenbeck

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The blanket of snow on Routt County is going to get thicker with 3 to 6 inches of snow forecast to fall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snow is in the forecast Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of Sunday morning, weather stations in the county reported 2 to 5 inches of snow had fallen overnight, according to data from the Community Collaborative Rain, Snow and Hail Network. That snow melted a bit in the late morning before snow showers moved in again in the afternoon, bringing an additional 2 to 3 inches to Steamboat Springs by 6 p.m.

Buffalo Pass had 14 inches of snow at the Tower Snow Telemetry Site atop the Continental Divide by midday, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The Rabbit Ears Snowtel site had 9 inches Sunday.

Gusts up to 30 miles per hour were recorded in Steamboat Sunday, making for a blustery storm.

Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth called for another 2 to 4 inches of snowfall in Steamboat Monday night, with 5 to 10 inches in the mountains.

On Tuesday, the snow is expected to wind down in Steamboat, though light snow is forecast to continue at higher elevations. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction calls for highs around 48 degrees.

The break won’t last for long, as another system is expected to move across northern Colorado Wednesday morning, with temperatures reaching a high of 45 degrees.

❄️🎃 Snowtober continues in the northern Colorado mountains! This was the view on Rabbit Ears Pass at 2pm – pretty wicked conditions for mid-October. Take it slow if you are headed out today! Posted by US National Weather Service Grand Junction Colorado on Sunday, October 20, 2019

“After a short break in town on Tuesday, another storm rolls in for Wednesday with more significant snowfall before this bout of winter-like weather ends as we finish out the work week and head into the weekend,” Weissbluth wrote in his weekly blog on snowalarm.com.

“Town will not be left out, and I would expect periods of moderate to heavy snow showers at all elevations during the day Wednesday before they taper off around midnight and end by Thursday morning,” Weissbluth wrote. “Significant accumulation and difficult travel conditions are again expected if the storm evolves as currently forecast, with storm totals from Tuesday night through Wednesday night in the 3 to 6 (inch) range in town and 6 to 12 (inch) range at higher elevations.”

After a little bit more snow on Thursday morning, the sun will come out again, though temperatures are forecast to remain in the 40s.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.