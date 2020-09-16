Excessive noise: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

1:38 a.m. A suspicious incident was reported to Steamboat Springs Police Department officers at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:28 a.m. Excessive early morning noise prompted Steamboat officers to respond to a noise complaint reported at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.

10:04 a.m. A vehicle hit-and-run was reported to officers near the intersection of Steamboat Boulevard and Redwoods Drive.

11:50 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a theft at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

1:12 p.m. There was a public health concern reported to police at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

1:49 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle crash with unknown injuries near mile marker 47 on Colo. Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

2:39 p.m. A suspicious incident was reported to officers at an office in the 50 block of Anglers Drive.

4:53 p.m. A bear was spotted near townhomes in the 2600 block of Burgess Creek Road.

Total incidents: 50

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded one call for service.

Yampa Area Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.