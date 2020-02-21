Everyone needs a roof

Extreme high alpine weather means you need a savvy roofing company with your best interests in mind.

5 things to look for in a roofing company LEGITIMACY. Make sure that you are working with a legitimate company registered with the Secretary of State and your local building department. If a “company” is not properly registered or has been in business under different names, you could be setting yourself up for any number of issues down the road. INSURANCE. Make sure that your contractor has General Liability Insurance (for roofing operations) to protect you and your property from liability exposure. Workman’s compensation insurance is a non-negotiable. Beware of companies that use subcontractors to do the work — if the individuals subcontracted do not carry the proper insurance, it can ultimately fall back on the homeowner. Always get a Contractor’s certificates of insurance directly from their agent to guard against fraud and make sure that proper insurance is in effect. PROXIMITY. Your money will be best spent with an experienced, local roofing company. It is important that your contractor is not only knowledgeable and experienced in mountain roofing, but that they are available in the event that you need them for snow removal, maintenance, inspections or warranty work. EXPERIENCE. It is important that your contractor has the necessary “know how” experience and resources to provide a quality project in a timely manner. A professional and reliable contractor will be responsive to your communication and should provide a written agreement that clearly explains what is included in the project cost. REFERENCES. Ask your friends and neighbors. In a small town, word of mouth is priceless. Ask for local references or reference letters from recent clients. Source: Revelation Roofing, http://www.revelationroofing.com

In the Rocky Mountains, sun, snow and temperature swings wreak havoc on buildings, which means you need a high quality roof made with durable materials and a lot of skill.

Revelation Roofing takes pride in providing roofing services that protect homeowners throughout the year — one of the reasons locals have repeatedly recognized Revelation Roofing as the Best Roofing Company in Best of the ‘Boat.

Revelation Roofing owner Kona Ward said it’s important to consider the following for your alpine roofing needs.

PLAN AHEAD

Everyone knows that weather in the mountains is unpredictable and the result is a short window of opportunity, a schedule that is a fast moving target and a high demand on professional roofing companies. It is not uncommon to get many phone calls in the late fall from homeowners that would like roofing services “before the snow flies” and typically our schedules have been mostly committed long before the fall.

We advise our clients to reach out in the spring as snow is melting and the season transitions. This will allow adequate time to inspect, assess, make a plan of action and get on the schedule for the summer and fall.

SCHEDULE PROPER MAINTENANCE

The extreme climate and long winters make regular inspections and maintenance even more important in the mountains. Ice damming, migrating snow, and high winds can damage roof systems and make repairs necessary. Regular maintenance and repairs will extend the life and longevity of any roofing system. Cleaning leaves and debris out of gutters is another important maintenance consideration that can save a lot of trouble down the road.

ALL ROOFS ARE NOT CREATED EQUALLY

A shingle roof will typically hold snow on the roof as it accumulates, whereas a metal roof is designed to shed snow as it falls.

It is important to consider the many functions of a roof system when installing or replacing roofing. For instance, when deciding to change roof covering from shingles to metal, a homeowner needs to consider how and where the snow will now be falling. A shingle roof will typically hold snow on the roof as it accumulates, whereas a metal roof is designed to shed snow as it falls.

YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR

A roofing system that is installed with lower quality materials and workmanship will likely come back to haunt you later. I frequently recommend that if a homeowner is due for a new roof and is unable to pay for a high quality, professional job, that they pay a roofing professional to perform repairs that will “buy some time” until they can effectively save up for a proper installation.

WARRANTIES

For residential roof systems, every legitimate roofing company should offer a warranty that covers workmanship for at least 2 years after the date of installation. When accepting proposals for roofing projects, check with the company providing the bid to see what is covered and for how long. Revelation Roofing is a Master Elite installer for GAF. As such, there are various warranties available on our roofing installations with different levels and lengths of coverage.