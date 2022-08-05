Event producer sought for Steamboat Marathon

Runners take off at the start of the Steamboat Marathon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Steamboat Springs Chamber is seeking proposals for an event producer for the 42nd annual Steamboat Marathon, according to a news release.

The event consists of a full marathon, half marathon, 10K and fun run, and takes place on the first Sunday of June.

The marathon, which runs from North Routt to downtown Steamboat Springs, was selected as one of the “10 Most Scenic Marathons” and is billed as one of the “Top 10 Destination Marathons in North America.”

The 2022 event hosted 1,800-plus registered runners from 40 states and six countries.

“The scope of work under the event producer will include, but is not limited to, the following: plan, produce and execute all event day races; general event coordination and organization; event permitting; committee and volunteer management; event budget; sponsor fulfillment; event registration; registered runner contact; transportation and traffic control; purchase, organize and coordinate event supplies; health and wellness expo and race check-in; race course planning and coordination; finish line management and award ceremony; and race follow up,” according to the release.

The producer will not be considered a full-time chamber staff member, but rather is contracted to one year with the option to renew in future years after an evaluation of performance.

In order to be considered, event producer applicants should provide an introduction and company profile, executive summary, related experience, references, summary of current clients and partners, as well as proposed scope of work and a proposed fee.

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 31. To submit a proposal or learn more, contact Cecilia Morter at cecilia@steamboatchamber.com .