‘Evening Out for the Animals’ set for June 1

The Routt County Humane Society is putting on a fundraiser at Cafe Diva on Thursday, June 1.

The “Evening Out for the Animals” raises funds and awareness about the organization’s work to improve the lives of animals in the community.

The event will begin with a cocktail hour provided by Mythology Distillery, which will let attendees get acquainted with fellow animal lovers while bidding on auction items including passes to Steamboat Powdercats, Bluebird Backcountry and more.

Then Chef Kate will walk guests through creating a delicious appetizer and entree that can be served at their next dinner party.

Tickets can be purchased at routthumane.org/event/evening-out-for-the-animals-2023 .