EV test drive event scheduled for Sunday at Howelsen Hill

The next Ride & Drive event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Howelsen Hill Rodeo Grounds.

During the event, a handful of electric vehicles will be available to test drive, including a Ford MachE (Mustang), Chevy Volt, Jeep Rubicon 4xE, Tesla Model Y and Ford Lightning F150. In addition, local EV owners will have a chance to show off their personal vehicles, including a Rivian SUV, as part of the show-n-shine event.

The Ride & Drive is free, but advanced sign up is required at SteamboatSprings.net/ev . Another Ride and Drive event is scheduled for September.

According to the city, Steamboat Springs has approximately 30 public charging stations, 14 of which are free EV charging stations. Additionally, several high-speed charging stations now dot U.S. Highway 40 between Granby and Craig, as well as across the state.