Eugene Buchanan: Best-laid plans

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — While COVID-19 is affecting everything from our health care system to our economy and lifestyle — and we need to do all we can to stop it— it’s also wreaking havoc on something a little less palpable: our collective plans, especially as we head into mud season.

The coronavirus has put the kibosh on everything from spring break to sashays to the desert. Our outings, like our ski season, have come to a screeching halt, leaving us eating everything from airline tickets to takeout food. While in the whole scheme of things all this isn’t overly consequential, it is, I profess, ushering in a new era of braggartness — one based not on what you’ve done, but what you had planned.

Today’s best chest-thumping social media comes not from posting what you did, but rather what you had in store before those plans went kaput.

“Dude, I had the best-laid plans,” a friend told me on the skin track the other day.

“Dude, so did I,” I countered in my best dudespeak, standing the now standard 6-feet away.

And I genuinely did. In fact, it was one of the best four-month lineup of my call-in-sick-for-work career. And it’s all collapsed like a flimsy house of cards.

To that trivial end, I submit that, woe is me, my cancelled plans stack up with the best of them. In fact, I’d like to offer up my itinerary as a case study in such corona-led cancellations. Granted, I hadn’t told my boss about any of them yet, figuring that would’ve come later. But I did have them all laid out, with a plan to somehow pull them all off while still remaining gainfully under-employed.

The first trip to fall: my daughter’s AA hockey tournament in Phoenix. We had road-tripped 11 hours to Flagstaff only to see it cancelled that night in our hotel. So we turned around and drove straight back, the only bright side stopping at the Grand Canyon, showing Casey where her mom and I met all those years ago.

Back home, I then booked a night at the Seedhouse Guard Station cabin, only to see it negated the day before, right after I had packed the backpacks and s’mores.

Next came the real stinger: an all-expense-paid trip to tour and heli ski Alaska’s Chugach Mountains with Volkl/Dalbello/Marker, leaving, coincidentally, on my birthday. When the email came cancelling it, my heart dropped like the chopper in a down draft. The only bright side was the package of Volkl Blaze skis (106 underfoot, thank you) with skins, Marker Duke PT touring bindings and Dalbello Lupo freeride boots that arrived on my porch as consolation a week later. If we couldn’t test them in Alaska, we might as well in Routt County.

Next up: abandoning the whole enchilada of my daughter’s senior spring break trip to Mexico. She’s dismayed, naturally, until being reminded it’s a First World problem. I would have showed up on the tail end (two all-inclusive days is about all I can stand), joining them for a couple days surfing Punta Mita. Scratchola on the surf sesh, also.

Later in May I had another long surf weekend planned to a buddy’s surf shack in Baja outside Cabo. A birthday celebration for a ski patrol buddy from Telluride, we’re likely saying adiosto that week of uncorking barrels (if I could do that) and tequila bottles also.

Two bigger crown jewels are also going by the wayside. An outfitter buddy is supposed to take my daughter and I on a five-day rafting trip down Peru’s Apurimac River after graduation in June, with the tourism board even helping with expenses. Hasta la vista to that one as well. Finally, barring any river trips that might have come up, I got offered a seven-day sea kayak trip compliments of the Iceland Tourism Board in mid-July. That one’s likely on ice as well.

All in all, it’s a line-up I’m rather proud of. And we all have similar plans that are toppling like dominoes. But for now, we simply have to embrace telling stories about them rather than doing them. Hopefully, this won’t last for long, and we’ll soon get back to the actual doing rather than the deliberating — supporting each other on what we had hoped to accomplish.

Mine certainly grinded to a halt, with Alaska leading the pack. But while they’re all going to hell in a hand basket — and I won’t be making them with one of my own — I take solace in the fact that I’d made them in the first place. And you certainly don’t need to break out the violin for me — we’re all in the same ‘Boat, which thankfully isn’t a cruise ship.

