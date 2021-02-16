Escaped chicken: The Record for Monday, Feb. 15

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

5:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a woman screaming in Yampa. Deputies helped the woman receive medical attention.

11:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a dog off leash in the 3000 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers could not locate the dog.

11:14 a.m. Officers received a call from a man in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive who said a company offered him an opportunity doing contract work, but they sent him a check for much more than he agreed on, which he thought was suspicious. Officers advised the man not to cash the check and are investigating the situation.

2:28 p.m. Officers received a call about a chicken that escaped its coop in the 2600 block of Iris Lane. The chicken attacked other chickens and has been spotted at various points in the neighborhood, though officers have been unable to catch it. Officers set a trap and hope to catch the chicken soon.

7:16 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot in the 2300 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Total incidents: 39

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.