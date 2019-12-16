Erin Gesell: Steamboat Shoe Market owners thank first responders

The Petet family of the Steamboat Shoe Market would like to send a huge thank you to all of the area first responders and Steamboat Springs Police Department officers who worked hard to mitigate the Smokehouse fire last week. Our store sustained only smoke damage, and without your efforts, we surely would have lost the home of our beloved family business.

To us, this building is more than just a shoe store. It is the space through which we have come to know the amazing Steamboat community over the years — meeting so many friends and making connections along the way.

Rick, Linda and their son Cameron moved to Steamboat in 2000 to start Steamboat Shoe Market and take a chance at the Steamboat dream. They sold a shoe store in their Nebraska hometown, where Linda had worked since she was 16. Cameron has worked at the store for many years, and their niece joined the family business last year.

Since the holiday season is the busiest time of year for the Shoe Market, the store has been a focal point of our family holidays with decorations, lights, wrapping gifts for others to take home and late nights and long days being together at the store. Steamboat Shoe Market has given us our place in Steamboat.

We want to thank first responders most of all for their quick efforts to save the building. Thank you also to the Steamboat community for its support over the years. Steamboat Shoe Market’s anticipated re-opening date is the weekend of Winter Carnival.

Thank you,

Erin Gesell

Niece and assistant manager of the Steamboat Shoe Market on behalf of the Petet family